The SEC has scheduled a meeting for December 3 to consider expelling LSU after the university fielded a former professional basketball player, prompting a federal lawsuit and amended complaint for a restraining order.

RJ Luis Jr. #12 of the LSU Tigers in action against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on November 18, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

(Photo by Mitchell Scaglione/LSU/University Images via Getty Images}SEC university chancellors and presidents plan to meet Dec. 3 to discuss throwing LSU out of the conference. The SEC claims that LSU would be violating its rules by playing athletes who have previously signed with NBA or NFL clubs. While the Tigers opted not to play two former professional football players, LSU’s men’s basketball team did field guard RJ Luis Jr. in a game vs. Louisiana-Monroe.

Also read SEC escalates LSU feud with extraordinary step: Its membership is on the table

The heads of Southeastern Conference schools plan to meet next week to discuss whether one of the conference’s founding members, Louisiana State University, should be thrown out. The SEC, one of college athletics’ four power conferences and home of many of the nation’s premier collegiate football teams, issued a statement Monday saying that presidents and chancellors of its universities planned to meet Thursday, Dec. 3, to discuss the future of LSU’s membership.

The upcoming meeting was announced in a statement where the SEC also revealed it filed an amended complaint in its federal lawsuit, filed in Birmingham, Alabama, against LSU and is seeking a temporary restraining order. This is the second time since September that the SEC has issued a similar threat to expel the university.

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"The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference’s ability to govern itself and enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted," the SEC wrote in its statement. "The Conference maintains its rights to associate only with the institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs.

"The dispute between the SEC and the Baton Rouge-based school that helped found the conference in 1932 began at the beginning of the fall semester when LSU sought to add players who were recently under contracts with NFL and NBA teams. The Tigers football team opted not to field two football players who won injunctions allowing them to play at the collegiate level, but the school’s men’s basketball team put RJ Luis Jr., who spent parts of the 2025 NBA offseason with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics, into a game against Louisiana-Monroe last week.

A state district court judge has blocked the SEC and the NCAA from ruling Luis is ineligible or punishing LSU for playing him. Conference leaders said they would abide by the court’s order as long as it remains in effect but still consider the university’s actions a violation of SEC rules. Information for this article was taken from the Southeastern Conference and The Associated Press. This story was reported from Orlando, Florida.