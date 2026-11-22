Georgia holds at number one while Utah climbs to number two after the College Football Playoff rankings update following Week twelVe results,with the SEC dominating the top ten positions.

Michigan football stunned fourth-ranked UCLA with a decisive upset on Saturday, November twenty-first, causing the Bruins to fall at least four spots to number eight in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Polls. This result significantly alters the playoff landscape by removing one of the primary contenders for an at-large bid and reshuffling the mid-tier rankings. The loss marks the first defeat of the season for UCLA, who now face a difficult path forward as they navigate the remainder of their schedule without their usual standing among the elite.

Georgia maintains its commanding position at number one in both national polls with a ten-and-one record after securing a thirty-four-to-six victory over South Carolina. The Bulldogs demonstrated comprehensive dominance on defense, holding the Gamecocks to minimal offensive production throughout the contest. This performance reinforced their status as the team to beat and solidified their berth in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game while strengthening their resume for the final selection committee meeting.

Also read Georgia Clinches SEC Title as Utes Hold Undefeated Status in CFP Race

Utah climbed to the number two spot after defeating TCU thirty-eight to seventeen, securing their place in the Big Twelve championship game. The Utes are now on track to receive a first-round bye in the twelve-team playoff bracket due to their undefeated eleven-and-zero season. Their victory showcased offensive efficiency that has been consistent throughout the year, positioning them as the top non-SEC contender in the current field.

Notre Dame rose to number three after a solid twenty-four-to-three win against SMU at home. The Fighting Irish controlled the game effectively, particularly after establishing a lead in the third quarter with an early touchdown. While the margin was not as lopsided as previous victories, the result underscores the depth of talent in the conference and moves Miami down to number four following their own victory.

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Miami advanced to number four after sweating out a twenty-eight-to-twenty win against Virginia Tech to avoid a second loss. The Hurricanes will now play in the ACC title game for only the second time in program history. Their path to the playoffs likely requires moving to eleven wins before potentially facing Wake Forest in a high-stakes matchup that could determine whether the ACC secures two teams in the postseason.

Alabama holds steady at number five after a dominant forty-seven-to-zero shutout of Chattanooga, improving to nine wins and two losses. The Crimson Tide remain firmly in the conversation for a home playoff game, though questions persist regarding their participation in the SEC title match. Texas follows closely at number six after defeating Arkansas forty-five to three, extending their winning streak to five games behind strong performances from Arch Manning.

Tennessee punched its ticket into the top six with a gritty twenty-six-to-thirteen victory over LSU, defined by defensive battles and six combined turnovers. The Volunteers controlled the line of scrimmage with two hundred and three rushing yards, effectively booking their playoff hopes and proving they can win tough games away from home. This result highlights the intense competitiveness within the SEC, which now potentially holds four spots in the top seven rankings.

The structural dynamics of the playoff field have shifted dramatically with the integration of new conferences, complicating the math for teams outside the power leagues. Indiana faces a potential drop out of the top ten entirely depending on how voters weigh their losses against undefeated teams like Texas Tech or Brigham Young. Voters may view single losses as less impactful than the conference championship implications facing the SEC and Big Ten teams.

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Wake Forest slipped to number nine despite a high-powered offense that destroyed ACC opponents, as the committee prioritized head-to-head records and conference strength. Meanwhile, UCLA's drop to eighth leaves them vulnerable, potentially needing to triumph with a third-string quarterback to maintain their at-large bid. The focus now shifts entirely to the conference championship games where the final pieces of the puzzle will be determined.

Ole Miss retained its number sixteen ranking in the Coaches Poll despite playing Oklahoma shortly after the submission deadline, creating an administrative anomaly. The Rebels lost that contest twenty-one to fourteen, a result expected to cause a significant drop in subsequent polls. As the regular season concludes, the performance of teams in the title games will ultimately dictate which squads earn berths in the new playoff format.