College football’s television audience continues to grow in 2026, and one program has clearly established itself as the sport’s biggest draw. As might be expect

College football’s television audience continues to grow in 2026, and one program has clearly established itself as the sport’s biggest draw. As might be expected, it’s one of the most prominent programs, a contender out of the SEC, and one that will be competing for the national championship this season.

Through eleven weeks, Texas leads Nielsen’s ranking of most-watched teams with an average of 7.187 million viewers per game, according to official data. The early victory over Ohio State and the high-profile Red River Rivalry loss to Oklahoma both generated massive audiences, helping the Longhorns pull ahead of the field. Their dramatic, last-second win at LSU was also among the ten most watched games in the country this past weekend. Ohio State remains a close second at 7.022 million viewers.

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The Buckeyes’ early-season loss to Texas remains the year’s highest-rated game, attracting some 14 million viewers, and their road win over Indiana also ranked among the top draws with 10.38 million watching. Alabama holds third place at 6.482 million, buoyed by its high-profile matchup with Georgia and the annual rivalry game against Tennessee .

Oklahoma sits fourth at 6.274 million, with the Red River Rivalry bringing in 9.8 million and an early game against Michigan driving strong numbers. Indiana rounds out the top five at 5.984 million, lifted primarily by its nationally televised clash with Ohio State.

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Texas’ ratings dominance coincides with its continuedEven after setbacks against Oklahoma and Florida, the now No. 5 ranked Longhorns remain positioned as a serious contender for a playoff berth if they close the regular season strong. Alabama, another SEC powerhouse high in the viewership rankings, continues to pursue its own path toward the postseason, sitting No. 3 nationally.

Ohio State moved up six spots in this week’s playoff rankings to No. 14 and has some kind of path back into contention, but the loss to Oregon could still prove definitive against that cause, and they need a ton more outside chaos for that to become a reality. Nielsen’s data, which excludes certain conference networks and regional telecasts, still paints a clear picture: the combination of traditional blue-blood programs and compelling early-season results has kept audiences engaged.

Texas’ place at the top of the most-watched list underscores both the Longhorns’ commercial power and the broader strength of SEC football on the national stage as the season heads into its final two weeks.