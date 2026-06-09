SEC Powerhouse Falls From Top Spot in Conference Power Ranking

An SEC contender fell from No. 1 in a conference power ranking despite a talented returning roster.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels during the 2026 Sugar Bowl | Amber Searls-Imagn Images The Georgia Bulldogs have been the standard in the SEC since the turn of the decade.

The Bulldogs have won two national championships and three SEC championships, including three of the last four. However, despite this dominance and winning the last two SEC championships, On3's Chris Low does not believe the Bulldogs are the team to beat in 2026. In his latest SEC power rankings, Low ranks the Texas Longhorns, who the Bulldogs are 3-0 against since joining the SEC, No. 1, with Georgia coming in at No. 2.

Georgia and Texas met in the 2024 SEC Championship Game, but that was another win for Georgia in overtime. The Bulldogs also return some star players from last season's SEC championship team, including quarterback Gunner Stockton. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton rolls out of the pocket during the Sugar Bowl. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesLow said that his ranking is due to the defense needing to return to being dominant, which could happen.

"This defense has a chance to be dominant, reminiscent of some of those national championship defenses, and 6-4, 310-pound defensive lineman Elijah Griffin is a budding star," "The Bulldogs bring back 14 players who were at least part-time starters a year ago, including team leader Gunner Stockton, one of the more underrated quarterbacks in college football. Stockton also has four of his five offensive linemen returning.

" Low is right. Georgia's national championship teams were built on physical, defense-led football teams. The Bulldogs came at you in waves, as even the backups to their starters would start at most schools. It has not been the same since then.

Georgia is still a good defensive program, but not elite like it once was. It will need to get back to that. This has become a trend long before the Longhorns joined the SEC. Every year, Texas gets a top spot or near the top spot in a conference ranking. They are constantly overrated.

Why can't analysts just let Texas do it first? The simple answer is they want to say at the end of the season, "Hey, look, I was right.

" That's why. In this case, Georgia should be every analyst's No. 1 team in the SEC until proven otherwise. The Bulldogs have earned that right. Kirby Smart has earned that right.

The Longhorns have not. They have a ton of talent; no one is denying that. Texas could very well win the SEC this year. But can the Longhorns prove it first?

Add us as a preferred source onPublishedJaron Spor has nearly a decade of journalism experience, initially as a news anchor/reporter in Wichita Falls, Texas and then covering the Oklahoma Sooners for USA Today's Sooners Wire. He has written about pro and college sports for Athlon and serves as a host across the Locked On Podcast Network focusing on Mississippi State and the Tampa Bay Bucs.





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