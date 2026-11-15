SEC Playoff Race Narrows as Contenders Survive and Others Fall Away

The SEC’s College Football Playoff contenders spent Saturday showing just how different survival can look. Georgia delivered a convincing victory. Alabama leane

Georgia delivered a convincing victory. Alabama leaned on its defense. Tennessee pulled away late, and Texas needed a touchdown in the final seconds to escape Baton Rouge.

All four avoided the result that would have made their November considerably more complicated. Kentucky and LSU were not as fortunate. With another set of playoff rankings approaching Tuesday, the SEC emerged from Saturday with a clearer divide between teams protecting strong positions and those running out of opportunities to repair their résumés.

Also read College Football Playoff tiers: From locks to those who need to lobby

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Texas provided the night’s most dramatic example of how quickly the conference’s playoff picture could have changed. Arch Manning found Raleek Brown for a 4-yard touchdown with three seconds remaining to beat LSU 22-21. The Longhorns improved to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in SEC play, while the Tigers fell to 6-4.

Saturday night's win gave the Longhorns their fifth win over opponents included in the most recent CFP Top 25. That distinction gives Texas a strong résumé argument, although future rankings will determine how those victories are ultimately valued. A narrow road win still added something meaningful to the Longhorns’ case. A loss would have forced them into a much more difficult discussion about the viability of a three-loss contender.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs beat Missouri 48-21, taking a 21-0 first-quarter lead and a 31-7 advantage into halftime. For a team trying to reinforce its place among the country’s leading championship contenders, the performance offered considerably more reassurance than a late escape. Alabama’s afternoon was less convincing offensively, but the Crimson Tide still left Vanderbilt with a 21-6 victory and an 8-2 record. The defense held the Commodores without a touchdown, allowed only 12 rushing yards, and recorded five sacks.

Alabama did not produce a complete offensive performance, but it prevented a damaging setback before closing the regular season against Chattanooga and Auburn. Those results leave several SEC contenders with a straightforward immediate priority: keep winning before asking the selection committee to sort out their relative strengths. Kentucky supplied the clearest warning against assuming a favorable playoff position will hold. The Wildcats entered the weekend with seven victories but fell 21-14 to Florida at home.

Now 7-3, Kentucky must make its case with a third defeat attached to its résumé. That does not establish automatic elimination. It does make the argument more difficult when other contenders continue collecting wins. The circumstances also matter.

A home loss to a Florida team that became bowl-eligible with the victory offers Kentucky little help in a comparison with teams that survived their own November tests. The Tigers had Texas within reach before surrendering the deciding touchdown in the closing seconds. Instead of adding a significant victory, LSU absorbed its fourth loss. That is a substantial difference for the broader SEC picture.

Advertisement

Texas preserved an opportunity to finish the regular season with a strong record, while LSU lost another chance to improve its standing. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOle Miss and Oklahoma are scheduled to play Sunday at noon Central after their game was postponed due to theNor should one Saturday be treated as a guarantee for any contender. Remaining regular-season games, conference championship outcomes and results elsewhere will continue shaping the national field.

The next rankings will offer a useful comparison of the SEC’s different paths: Georgia’s emphatic victory, Alabama’s defensive win, Tennessee’s road success and Texas’ escape backed by another ranked victory. For the conference’s leading contenders, Saturday preserved possibilities. For those who lost, it made the remaining opportunities much more urgent.

Stacey is an experienced sports journalist and digital media personality with more than five years of experience and over 3,700 published articles covering Alabama Crimson Tide athletics and the SEC. His work has appeared with USA TODAY Sports Media Group, Cover Crimson, and Heavy Sports, where he specializes in college football and basketball coverage. He is also the co-creator and co-host of Tide Talk Live, an Alabama-focused podcast and YouTube channel on the Bleav Network since 2021.