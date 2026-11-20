The SEC investigates Nvidia's accounting practices as shareholders sue over ousted CEO Jensen Huang's ties to a suspected Chinese spy, escalating legal and reputational pressure.

The Sec urities and Exchange Commission has initiated a formal investigation into the accounting practices of Nvidia, a development that significantly intensifies the legal and regulatory challenges facing the semiconductor giant. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that SEC enforcement staff are actively examining the company's financial reporting protocols.

Nvidia Accounting Probe Details

This regulatory inquiry focuses specifically on whether the company adhered to required financial disclosure standards during a period of intense internal scrutiny. The existence of this probe was established earlier this week, although the precise scope of the financial examination remains confined to the internal documents of the agency. Representatives for the Securities and Exchange Commission declined to provide any comment regarding the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, spokespeople for Nvidia did not immediately respond to requests for clarification on the matter.

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Shareholders Sue Over Spy Scandal

The regulatory pressure comes as shareholders are pursuing a lawsuit alleging that Nvidia and its ousted CEO, Jensen Huang, misled investors regarding national security concerns. The legal action centers on the revelation that Jensen Huang engaged in an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, whom United States authorities suspect of acting as a Chinese spy. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that the company and Jensen Huang concealed these critical security risks from the investing public.

The lawsuit claims that the omission of this information artificially propped up Nvidia's share price during a period of rapid growth. According to the legal filing, the subsequent precipitous decline in the market value of the company's securities caused significant losses and damages to the Plaintiff and other Class members. The core of the legal argument is that investors were denied the opportunity to assess the true risk profile of the AI manufacturer.

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Impact on Nvidia and Next Steps

Nvidia faces a compound crisis as it processes these recent revelations while managing the fallout from Jensen Huang's removal from his position. The former CEO, who founded the company, was ousted following the exposure of his entanglement with Alice Huang. This scandal has drawn widespread attention, with political figures like Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall highlighting the broader implications for national security and AI control.

As the Securities and Exchange Commission continues its investigation, Nvidia must navigate a complex landscape of regulatory compliance and shareholder litigation. The outcome of the probe could determine the financial liability of the corporation and its former leadership. Until further details emerge from the enforcement staff, the company remains under heavy scrutiny from both government agencies and private investors seeking restitution for alleged misrepresentations.