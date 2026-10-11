SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Blasts Announcers for Wrong Calls in Texas-Missouri Game

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey defended the conference's football officials and sharply criticized television announcers who question their calls, following another officiating controversy in Texas' 34-20 win over Missouri in Week 11.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey launched a sharp rebuke of television announcers on Monday, Nov. 9, accusing them of spreading false narratives about officiating standards within the Southeastern Conference. Speaking on SEC Network's Paul Finebaum Show, Sankey declared that he is highly disappointed in the criticism leveled by broadcasters and stated unequivocally that they are wrong. He argued that some of the worst officials in America are actually those sitting in the broadcast booth rather than on the field.

Sankey specifically referenced officiating experts who were turned on during Saturday games and claimed they were flat wrong in their assessments. He explained that this incorrect analysis creates a damaging narrative suggesting the SEC has done something wrong, which he called unacceptable to tolerate. The commissioner emphasized that the conference must address this issue directly to protect the integrity of its officiating program and the reputation of its officials.

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These comments followed a fresh controversy surrounding Texas' 34-20 victory over Missouri in Week 11. Missouri athletic director Laird Veatch sent an open letter to fans on Nov. 9, advocating for greater transparency in the SEC's replay review protocols. Veatch cited several controversial rulings and officiating decisions during the Tigers' loss as evidence that the current system needs significant changes to ensure fairness.

During the Texas-Missouri matchup, ESPN announcers Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer voiced strong dissatisfaction with the calls made by the officiating crew. Palmer expressed fury on behalf of Missouri fans, noting that it felt like numerous decisions went against the team throughout the contest. He repeated this sentiment in the fourth quarter, highlighting specific moments where he believed the crew missed critical penalties that impacted the game's outcome.

Palmer pointed out a key missed penalty when a Texas defender forcibly knocked down a Missouri wide receiver away from the play. He insisted this should have been ruled unnecessary roughness, which would have awarded Missouri a free first down and fifteen yards. No call was made on the field, and Palmer stated he could not believe the crew missed another decision that negatively affected Missouri's chances in the game.

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Another contentious moment occurred when Texas quarterback Arch Manning appeared to throw an incomplete pass on third down in the third quarter. His arm seemed to be coming forward as the ball left his hand, which typically indicates an incomplete pass under standard rules. Instead, officials ruled it a fumble with a clear recovery by the Longhorns, resulting in a fourteen-yard pickup and a crucial first down for Texas.

Texas scored immediately after that pivotal call, helping to jumpstart their offensive momentum and secure the win. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz was visibly livid about the series of decisions but restrained himself from criticizing the officials directly. He noted that if he said what he truly wanted to say, he would be fined until he had no retirement savings left, respecting Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and his team instead.

The SEC also faced heavy scrutiny for officiating decisions at the end of Georgia's win over Alabama in Week 6 in Tuscaloosa. Calls that would have gone against the Bulldogs became major talking points, including a defensive pass interference penalty on Alabama's final drive that was not called. Additionally, a reversal of an interception by Alabama's defense further fueled debates about consistency and accuracy in high-stakes situations.

Sankey defended the SEC's approach by explaining that the conference does not provide live audio or video from its replay booth like other Power Four conferences such as the ACC. He attributed this difference to the construction of the SEC's replay center, which requires multiple voices interacting with a replay simultaneously. Sankey added that the conference has found this multi-voice approach to be the most effective method for managing complex reviews.

He acknowledged that everyone wants perfection in analysis but maintained that the SEC's officiating program and officials do really good work. Sankey addressed the debate regarding access to audio in the replay room, stating that the SEC has never said no to providing it. He clarified that the conference simply insists that any access must be handled correctly to maintain operational integrity.

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Sankey highlighted the logistical challenges of Saturday games, where up to seven games happen simultaneously across different time zones. He contrasted this with Thursday or Friday night games, where officials can focus on one game at a time with all eyes on a single monitor. Managing multiple screens and interactions requires a different process to ensure right outcomes despite the increased complexity.

The commissioner's remarks were widely believed to be directed at former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, who commented on the Texas-Missouri officiating while broadcasting the Oklahoma-Florida game. Sankey referenced someone announcing a game between Oklahoma and Florida going back to events at noon that they never called themselves. He did not name Murray specifically but implied that public criticism without prior contact with the conference office was unacceptable.

Sankey stressed it was inappropriate for broadcasters to criticize officiating in games they did not work without first contacting the conference or himself to ask questions. He reiterated that the SEC will take responsibility and heat while working to continually improve its systems. The conference plans to provide more transparency and access to its replay system collectively to establish the best in-class model for officiating oversight.

Officiating expert and NBC rules analyst Terry McAuley reviewed Sankey's interview and responded on social media platform X. Critics continue to argue that several controversial calls have influenced game outcomes throughout the season, adding pressure on the conference to adapt. The SEC faces ongoing demands from fans and administrators to balance efficiency with perceived fairness in every contest.

USA TODAY Sports planned live reaction coverage for Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings reveal. Blake Toppmeyer and John Brice provided instant analysis on the CFP's second top 25 update, addressing how recent controversies might impact team perceptions. The publication continued to monitor the situation closely as the playoff picture solidified amidst these off-field discussions.

The intersection of technology, logistics, and human judgment remains central to the debate over college football officiating standards. As the season progresses, the SEC's ability to communicate effectively with broadcasters and fans will be tested further. Stakeholders expect concrete steps toward greater transparency in the near future to restore confidence in the league's competitive framework.