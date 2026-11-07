SEC Officials Cost Texas With Clear Botched Turnover Call vs Missouri

The Texas Longhorns were on the wrong end of an awful call by the SEC officials in their matchup against Missouri.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian argues with officials during a game the against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connectcertainly didn't have a perfect first half, but there was one massive mistake that stood out among the rest.

Texas and Missouri were tied at 10-10 headed into halftime but things could have looked different if the officials didn't botch a clear takeaway for the Longhorns deep in Missouri territory. After Mizzou wide receiver Cayden Lee caught a short pass near the line of scrimmage, he fought for extra yardage as multiple Texas defenders came to meet him. Lee didn't go down as he looked to gain the first down.

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But as the play continued, Texas safety Jelani McDonald clearly ripped the ball out and recovered it in bounds for the Longhorns at around the Missouri 20-yard line, doing so well before the whistle was blown. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The Longhorns would have gotten the ball back in field goal range with 45 seconds left in the half, but even after a review, the officials somehow decided that the forced fumble didn't come a full second after the whistle. It doesn't get much worse than that for the referees.

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A clear takeaway off the board for Texas in game that could decide a College Football Playoff spot. It would have been understandable if the officials blew the play dead ... but they didnt, something that college football fans want more of. Let the play continue and see what happenes before using replay to overturn anything. Instead, the officiating crew in Columbia decided to uphold a call despite having clear evidence to overturn it.

But don't worry. We're sure the conference will come out with a statement in two days explaining why the call stood. The officials won't receive a suspension or dock in pay either. Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI.

He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022.

He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7