SEC moves to repeal rule that requires companies to report greenhouse gas emissions and climate risk

In the latest action to undo Biden-era regulations on climate change, the Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed repealing a rule that requires some public companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions and the risks they face from global warming.

FILE - A barge on the Ohio River moves past the Mountaineer Power Plant, a coal-fired power plant near New Haven, W.Va. , March 13, 2026.

FILE - Paul Atkins, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, speaks during a closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Dec. 2, 2025, in New York. FILE - A pump jack operates at sunset in the Permian Basin near Loving, N.M. , May 20, 2025.

– In the latest action to undo Biden-era regulations on climate change, the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday proposed repealing a rule thatThe SEC said in a statement that it is now moving to rescind the disclosure rules “in their entirety because they exceed the scope of the agency’s statutory authority.

" The rules, finalized in 2024, “impose substantial costs on public companies and their shareholders that are not justified by the informational benefits they may provide to some investors,” the commission said. Eliminating the rule will “avoid the practical effect of dictating corporate behavior” and ensure that agency rules will"be imposed only when the expected benefits justify the likely costs and burdens,” SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Environmental groups said the action would leave investors without data they need to accurately assess financial risks and other hazards related to climate change.

“The SEC’s mission is to protect investors and the public by ensuring they have access to material information,” said Kathy Fallon, director of land systems at the nonprofit Clean Air Task Force. “While imperfect, the rule was an important step toward giving investors consistent information about financially material climate risks, including the use of carbon offsets. ” She urged the commission to retain the rule and enforce disclosure requirements"that give both investors and the public the transparency they need.

” Repeal of the climate-disclosure rule is among dozens of environmental rollbacks imposed in President Donald Trump's second term. The Environmental Protection Agency has eliminated major climate change programs,that Trump calls the largest such move in American history and canceled billions of dollars in Biden-era environmental justice grants.

, including revoking a scientific finding that has long been the central basis for U.S. action to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fightThe SEC, an independent agency whose members are appointed by the president, approved the climate rule in March 2024 on a party-line vote. Three Democratic commissioners supported it and two Republicans opposed.

The 2024 rule was one of the most anticipated in recent years from the nation’s top financial regulator, drawing more than 24,000 comments from companies, auditors, legislators and trade groups over two years. The vote brought the U.S. closer to the European Union and states like California, which have imposed similar corporate disclosure rules. Sen.

Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat who long pushed for the disclosure rule, said the SEC announcement “is the result of years of work by corporate polluters to delay, defang and decimate rules meant to protect people’s investments from risky and reckless business models. ” Americans’ retirement security, union pensions and savings should be protected by the SEC, “not put in harm’s way by companies that are exposed to climate risks or that depend on an unfettered ability to pollute in order to make money,” Markey said in an email to The Associated Press.

Tom Zimpleman, an attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the SEC is shirking its responsibility to protect investors.

“Climate risk is financial risk,” he said. A public comment period will remain open for 60 days following publication of the proposal in the Federal Register, expected in the next few days. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Back to summer as hotter temperatures returnUniversity of Houston hires Lamar's Will Davis to lead CougarsBreaking down the voting situation across the Houston areaBug in voting check-in system causes voting centers in Fort Bend County to go downFort Bend County voting centers restored and running after roughly 2 hours of delaysIs nobody voting in Texas? Why are runoff Election Day numbers so low?

Storms likely overnight into Wednesday morning in HoustonHouston shopper finds credit card skimmer on checkout machine at southwest grocery storeHoustonians honor U.S. Navy solider who sacrificed life with "Murph Mile Run' for Memorial Day





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Washington News Donald Trump Business Paul Atkins Kathy Fallon Environment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jill Biden Thought Joe Biden Was ‘Having a Stroke’ During 2024 Debate With Donald Trump: ‘Scared Me to Death’Jill Biden thought Joe Biden was 'having a stroke during his 2024 deabate with Donald Trump.

Read more »

Joe Biden “Having A Stroke” During Disastrous 2024 Debate With Trump, Dr. Jill Biden Admits She Thought: “I Had Never Ever Seen Joe Like That”Jill Biden Thought Joe Biden Might Be Having A Stroke During 2024 Trump Debate

Read more »

CFTC Asks Court to Drop Biden-Era Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange GeminiThe Commodity Futures Trading Commission asked the courts to drop a Biden-era lawsuit against digital currency exchange Gemini.

Read more »

OKX Ventures buys $53 million stake in Korea's Coinone exchangeThe crypto exchange's investment arm and Korea Investment & Securities will each invest KRW 80 billion ($53 million) as Coinone pushes into stablecoins and tokenized securities.

Read more »