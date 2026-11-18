Notre Dame dominated a team as much as one can on Saturday, but fell because the likes of Ole Miss and South Carolina somehow remain ranked.

Nov 14, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman looks towards the scoreboard against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNotre Dame dropped from No. 5 to No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, a movethis past Saturday. I got a few of the names wrong that made it "justified" in the eyes of the CFP committee, but the fact it happened comes as no surprise to me whatsoever.

Also read College Football Rankings: Georgia, Indiana, and Notre Dame Top the List as Utah Climbs

If you look at it on its own, Texas going into LSU and sneaking out with a last-second victory over a now four-loss team isn't impressive. Yet, it was enough to move Texas up to No. 5 and bump Notre Dame down to No. 6 this week. Texas doesn't have a "bad loss" as long as Oklahoma and Florida remain ranked, something both somehow are despite sitting at 6-4 on the year.

Texas also gets credit for a third-ranked win, as Ole Miss stayed in at No. 25 despite falling to 6-4 with a loss at Oklahoma on Sunday. PREREGISTER TO PLAY No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Notre Dame, perhaps in the year 2000, but Alabama today. I have no problem with Alabama being ranked in position to make the College Football Playoff, but it remains at No. 3 this week while it has two ranked wins to its name currently, beating Kentucky and South Carolina earlier this year. Indiana was just punished last week for all of its opponents losing, but Alabama?

Nah, stay right at No. 3 despite struggling at lowly Vanderbilt. That's the 21st-best team in the country? If you're Notre Dame, sure you don't like seeing the number next to your name fall, but it's not a bad thing as long as the Fighting Irish aren't eventually robbed of hosting a home game. If given the choice, you want to be on the opposite side of the bracket than Georgia, the likely No. 1 seed.

I'd much rather see Utah, Alabama, or the Big Ten champion in the round of eight and four than Georgia. It was obvious this was coming from a mile away. The second Arch Manning completed that "amazing" throw to beat LSU on Saturday, I had no doubt Texas was jumping Notre Dame. Alabama staying at No. 3 seems to state there is no consistency in anything, as Indiana gets punished for things Alabama is cleared of.

Last year taught us that none of this matters until the very last week. Teams can keep winning and all of a sudden fall. Heck, they can get passed by other teams that don't play, either. I'm hoping the committee will open its eyes and stop with the lovefest it keeps giving the SEC, but I'm not going to hold my breath.

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Just hope that Notre Dame stays in that six or seven spot and everything is golden. Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.