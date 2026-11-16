SEC Harshly Punishes Arkansas After Upset Win Over South Carolina

The Arkansas Razorbacks beat South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, and they are now paying for it.

The SEC has fined Arkansas after the team earned an upset win over South Carolina on Saturday. The conference announced on Sunday that it has fined the Razorbacks $500,000 for fans storming the field following the 34-6 win.

The money will be paid to South Carolina, per league policy. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey can reduce the fine to $100,000 if Arkansas can prove it attempted to prevent the field rush; few individuals breached the competition area, and minimal interaction with the visiting team occurred. The policy states that “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times.

Also read Three Questions Before Arkansas Takes on South Carolina

For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during, or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area. ” The win improved Arkansas' record to 4-6 and snapped a two-game losing streak. It was the Razorbacks' biggest win of the year, as South Carolina entered the game ranked No. 17 in the country.

Arkansas HC Reacts to Team's Win Over South Carolina ”It just felt great,” Arkansas defensive back Joker Johnson said, per Daniel Fair of HawgBeat.

“Coach Silverfield said it all week, don’t just talk about it. Let’s be about it. You can say what you want, but you got to put it on the tape. You got to go out there and find a way to win it.

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Like, we were close playing, close on winning games. We got to find a way. We just finally bought in and found a way to win the game. ” "This win tonight was for our great fans in the state of Arkansas," Silverfield said, per Walker Gaskins of GamecockCentral.

"They certainly deserve this. The fans have been begging and hoping for a home win, an SEC home win. It’s been 770 days since the last SEC home win, which is too long, so we’re going to enjoy this one.

“But I’m proud of the guys’ resiliency. I talk about it all the time. You have the opportunity to come out and be a top-20 opponent handily, and play pretty well on offense and defense. You have to be proud.

And I tell the guys to keep showing up and keep working, and they’re wondering when it’s going to turn into wins. Arkansas can clinch a bowl game if it can beat Texas next week and LSU on Nov. 28. South Carolina has clinched a bowl game and will face Georgia next Saturday and Clemson on Nov. 28.on Sunday that it has fined the Razorbacks $500,000 for fans storming the field following the 34-6 win.

The money will be paid to South Carolina, per league policy. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey can reduce the fine to $100,000 if Arkansas can prove it attempted to prevent the field rush; few individuals breached the competition area, and minimal interaction with the visiting team occurred. The policy states that “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times.

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For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during, or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area. ” The win improved Arkansas' record to 4-6 and snapped a two-game losing streak. It was the Razorbacks' biggest win of the year, as South Carolina entered the game ranked No. 17 in the country..

“Coach Silverfield said it all week, don’t just talk about it. Let’s be about it. You can say what you want, but you got to put it on the tape. You got to go out there and find a way to win it.

Like, we were close playing, close on winning games. We got to find a way. We just finally bought in and found a way to win the game. ”"They certainly deserve this.

The fans have been begging and hoping for a home win, an SEC home win. It’s been 770 days since the last SEC home win, which is too long, so we’re going to enjoy this one.

“But I’m proud of the guys’ resiliency. I talk about it all the time. You have the opportunity to come out and be a top-20 opponent handily, and play pretty well on offense and defense. You have to be proud.

And I tell the guys to keep showing up and keep working, and they’re wondering when it’s going to turn into wins. Arkansas can clinch a bowl game if it can beat Texas next week and LSU on Nov. 28. South Carolina has clinched a bowl game and will face Georgia next Saturday and Clemson on Nov. 28.