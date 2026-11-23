The Southeastern Conference filed an amended complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order against Louisiana State University, stating that conference presidents and chancellors will meet on December 3 to vote on eliminating LSU from the league. The legal action aims to protect the conference governance framework and enforce rules regarding institutional control of athletics programs following disputes over LSU rostering former professional players in violation of SEC rules.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe SEC said in a statement Monday that it intends to hold a vote among the league's presidents on Dec. 3 to determine eliminating Louisiana State University from the conference.

LSU has been a member of the SEC since 1933.have attempted to roster former professional players against the SEC's ruling, which has led to multiple lawsuits between the two sides. LSU's football team attempted to roster former NFL undrafted players Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris and Blake Cotton before the start of the this season but elected to not go through with it before opening the 2026 campaign against Clemson. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Also read SEC Urged to Punish Lane Kiffin Following LSU-Tennessee Game

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. LSU head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"The Southeastern Conference on Monday filed an amended complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order in its federal lawsuit against Louisiana State University stating that the presidents and chancellors of the SEC will meet on Thursday, December 3, to deliberate LSU’s ongoing membership in the Conference.

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" "The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference’s ability to govern itself and to enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted. The Conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs.

" "Monday’s filing advances the Conference’s obligation to defend its governance framework and the shared interests of its member universities. "Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for LSU Tigers On SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball.

In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7