SEC Fails to File High Numbers of Enforcement Actions for First Time Since 1991

The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed 348 enforcement actions in fiscal 2026, down 23.7% from 456 a year earlier. Cases involved alleged crypto fraud and other issues.

The SEC filed 348 actions in fiscal 2026, down from 456 a year earlier. Cases included alleged Bitcoin mining fraud and an FTX audit settlement.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed 348 enforcement actions in fiscal 2026, down 23.7% from 456 a year earlier. Its annual enforcement results included cases involving alleged crypto fraud and failures in FTX’s audits. , the SEC said it had charged three purported crypto trading platforms and four investment clubs in an alleged scheme that defrauded investors of at least $14 million.

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In a separate case, the agency accused the founder of a Bitcoin mining business of misappropriating $48.5 million after raising more than $95.6 million from about 6,400 investors. In April, the SEC settled charges against Francis Decker, the Prager Metis partner who led FTX’s audits, over failures to meet professional auditing standards. In February, a jury found Ismael Zarco Sanchez liable for securities fraud and registration violations over his role in the $300 million CryptoFX Ponzi scheme.

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In July, a court ordered Michael Noble to pay $1.07 million in a case over his role promoting BitConnect’s crypto lending program. Fiscal 2026 was SEC Chair Paul Atkins’ first full fiscal year in office. The 348 enforcement actions were the agency’s fewest since 1991, according to a ReutersThe decline in crypto enforcement was already visible in 2025, when the SEC filed 13 crypto-related actions, down from 33 in 2024, according to.

Five of the 13 were filed before former Chair Gary Gensler left office in January 2025. The SEC said its new enforcement analytics office was using “blockchain and financial-flow analysis” to detect potential misconduct earlier.