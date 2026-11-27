The SEC's fight with LSU over former professional athletes ran deeper than a lawsuit and two expulsion threats, as newly released emails show league leaders wor

The SEC's fight with LSU over former professional athletes ran deeper than a lawsuit and two expulsion threats, as newly released emails show league leaders worked with a crisis communications firm to shape national coverage against the Tigers.through a public records request show Missouri President Mun Choi forwarded a Legend Labs strategy guide to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and leaders at every member school except LSU on Aug. 31, days before the conference sued the Tigers.

EXCLUSIVE: The SEC worked with a crisis PR firm to run a media campaign against LSU during an eligibility dispute, emails show. The campaign included coordinated interviews, a planted USA Today op-ed, and social media tracking, per a strategy guide sent to SEC presidents. The guide said complying with court orders "does not prevent the SEC from continuing to defend its rules.

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" It also set the risks of LSU's approach against public questions about the league's authority. Legend Labs lists the SEC, Tennessee, Florida and Texas among its clients. The campaign targeted LSU coach Lane Kiffin's push to roster tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris. Both played for Kiffin at Ole Miss in 2025 and were cut after NFL stints.