SEC Charges Texas Man With $12.3M Crypto Fraud Using Fake AI Trading Bots

Nathan Fuller promised investors up to 100% returns in 21 days, claimed AI bots were doing the trading, then spent half the money on personal expenses, the SEC alleges.

The SEC charged Texas man Nathan Fuller with raising $12.3 million from 150 investors through a crypto fraud scheme built around fake AI trading bots.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a Texas man with running a crypto fraud scheme that raised $12.3 million from roughly 150 investors by falsely claiming to use AI-powered trading bots to generate guaranteed returns. Nathan Fuller, a resident of Cypress, Texas, operated the scheme through his company Privvy Investments, LLC, and under the assumed business name Gateway Digital Investments between at least October 2022 and mid-2024,Fuller allegedly promised investors returns of 40% to 50% within 30 to 45 days, with some told they could make guaranteed profits exceeding 100% in as little as 21 days.

To back up the pitch, he claimed investor funds were secured by a surety bond, insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and protected by a professional liability insurance policy. None of it was true, the SEC alleges. At the center of the scheme were proprietary AI-based trading bots that Fuller claimed would conduct high-frequency arbitrage trading across crypto platforms.

“Fuller’s bots did not function as represented,” according to the complaint. Half of raised money went to personal expenses Of the $12.3 million raised, Fuller allegedly misappropriated at least $6.2 million for personal expenses and used roughly $5.5 million to make Ponzi-like payments to earlier investors. To keep the scheme going, he sent investors fake account statements and fabricated correspondence from fictitious entities.

The Fuller case comes as the combination of AI and crypto has opened new frontiers for bad actors. Last year, the agency multiple crypto platforms and investment clubs in a separate $14 million scheme that also leaned on AI branding to lure retail investors, with fraudsters posing as financial professionals in WhatsApp groups and promising profits from AI-generated trading tips.and two companies he controlled with raising roughly $16 million from hundreds of investors through false claims tied to a crypto token called Bitcoin Latinum.of its past enforcement actions against crypto companies lacked clear investor benefit and misinterpreted federal securities laws.

In a statement on its 2025 enforcement results, the regulator said that since fiscal year 2022, it brought 95 actions and imposed $2.3 billion in penalties for book-and-record violations that “identified no direct investor harm” and “produced no investor benefit or protection. ”





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