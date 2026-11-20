The SEC charged eight firms with defrauding US investors of $37 million by allegedly masquerading as SEC-licensed cryptocurrency platforms.

Fraudsters allegedly used social media ads, chat groups and forged SEC filings to defraud US investors of approximately $37 million. The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged eight Colorado-based entities with defrauding US investors of more than $37 million.

The defendants allegedly lured investors by masquerading as investment advisers or representatives of crypto asset trading platforms, which the SEC described as fronts designed to steal investor money, the agency announced in a Thursday press The SEC said individuals overseas likely operated the entities and used social media ads to lure investors into private chat groups. They first offered stock-trading advice before persuading victims to transfer money to fake crypto platforms, where victims believed they were buying genuine crypto assets.

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The perpetrators created fake SEC certificates and submitted filings with the SEC, FINRA and FinCEN to feign legitimacy. The SEC previously warned investors that scammers used investment-related group chats to promote fraud schemes, including by impersonating financial professionals, according to a December 2025 The scheme allegedly operated through four successive adviser-platform pairs from August 2024 to May 2026, with operators switching pairs every few months.

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The eight entities charged were Advisor WeChat Capital, Tech Brokerage Asset Alliance Ltd., HB Wealth Advisors, IdeaCrypto Exchange LLC, Convergent Wealth Advisors Inc., RealSimple Crypto Exchange Inc., Associated Wealth Advisors Ltd., and Essential Crypto Exchange.

“The SEC continues to seek out and expose fraudulent investment scams that prey on U.S. investors,” said Laura D’Allaird, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit, encouraging the public to report such schemes through its online portal.enforcement actions, down 23.7% from 456 a year earlier. The SEC filed 13 crypto-related actions in calendar year 2025, down from 33 in 2024, according toZoltan Vardai