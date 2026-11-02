Sebastien Bassong Fined for Illegal Oyster Card Use

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Sebastien Bassong was fined £565 at Wimbledon Magistrates Court for using a stolen Oyster Card at St Paul's station in May.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Sebastien Bassong has been ordered to pay a total of £565 after a court found him guilty of traveling on the London Underground without a valid ticket. The 40-year-old French national was convicted for illegally using a travel pass that belonged to someone else at St Paul's station during May. This legal proceeding concludes a specific incident involving the misuse of public transport credentials while the ex-professional athlete was navigating personal financial difficulties.

Details of Thefare Evasion Incident

The core event occurred on a specific afternoon when Bassong was apprehended by Transport for London staff for failing to present valid proof of payment. According to court documents, Bassong was stopped by a TfL revenue control officer after he was observed tailgating through the ticket barriers at St Paul's station. He was accompanied by a friend who was physically guiding him through the wide-aisle gate, allowing Bassong to bypass the standard tapping procedure required for entry.

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When the TfL officer challenged the pair, Bassong attempted to justify his presence by presenting a TfL staff nominee pass. This pass, which allows for free travel on London transport networks, was enclosed in a white wallet. The officer immediately noticed irregularities, and subsequent system checks confirmed that the pass did not belong to the former footballer. The digital records indicated that the pass had not been used by Bassong and had last been utilized in October 2025, establishing that the credential was inactive or fraudulent in his context.

Stakeholder Positions and Financial Hardship Claims

Adebukola Anifowose, the revenue control officer for Transport for London, provided a detailed statement to the court regarding the apprehension. She testified that she spotted Bassong at 1:08 PM pretending to tap an Oystercard enclosed in a white wallet before moving through the gate behind another male. The accompanying individual later admitted to assisting Bassong, who was experiencing significant financial and personal hardship due to a divorce and unemployment.

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It was subsequently established that the nominee pass Bassong attempted to use was registered to an ex-girlfriend of the male companion. This woman reportedly claimed to be a driver for the Docklands Light Railway, which is why she was issued the specific travel card. Bassong did not enter a formal plea to the charge of using the rail network without a valid ticket. Instead, he was convicted behind closed doors during a Single Justice Procedure hearing, indicating a lack of active defense or contestation of the facts presented by the prosecution.

Real-World Impact and Court Sentencing

The legal repercussions for this single instance of fare evasion were substantial, reflecting the strict enforcement policies of the London transport authority. Magistrate Graham Burbage sentenced Bassong at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on October 30. The magistrate imposed a fine of £220, which is a significant penalty for the offense of traveling without paying the correct fare on the public transit system.

In addition to the fine, the court ordered Bassong to pay the specific £7 fare for his journey from Arnos Grove to St Paul's. This restitution ensures that the transport operator recovers the lost revenue from the specific trip in question. The magistrate also directed him to pay £250 in prosecution costs, which covers the administrative and legal expenses incurred during the handling of the case.

Victim Surcharge and Payment Deadline

Compounding the financial penalties, Bassong was required to pay an £88 victim surcharge. This statutory fee is typically applied to criminal convictions to support victims of crime and related services. The total amount Bassong owes, combining the fine, the original fare, prosecution costs, and the surcharge, totals £565. The court has given him a strict 28-day period to settle this bill in full.

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A notice regarding the prosecution was sent to Bassong's home in north London, and he did not respond prior to the scheduled court hearing. Despite his previous high-profile career, which included an £8 million signing for Spurs in 2009 and appearances for Newcastle and Norwich, the ex-footballer now faces these concrete financial obligations. Bassong, who currently runs a motivational coaching business, must resolve this matter quickly to avoid further legal escalation or additional penalties for non-payment.