Sebastien Bassong Fined £565 for Illegal Tube Fare Evasion

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Sebastien Bassong was convicted of fare evasion at Wimbledon Magistrates Court, receiving a £220 fine for using a stolen travelcard.

Former Premier League defender Sebastien Bassong has been ordered to pay £565 in fines and costs after being convicted of traveling on the London Underground without a valid ticket. The 40-year-old French ex-footballer was caught using a colleague's staff travelcard at St Paul's station, an incident that led to a formal conviction at Wimbledon Magistrates Court.

Details of Fare Evasion Incident

The incident occurred in May at St Paul's station when a Transport for London (TfL) officer observed Bassong tailgating a friend through the ticket barriers. Bassong was carrying an Oystercard belonging to the friend's ex-girlfriend, who worked as a driver on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR). The officer stopped the former professional athlete after noticing him attempt to tap a card in a white wallet before bypassing the wide-aisle gate.

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When challenged by the revenue control officer, Bassong produced a TfL staff nominee pass that allowed free travel on London transport. However, system checks conducted later confirmed that the pass did not belong to him and had last been used in October 2025. The accompanying male later admitted to assisting Bassong by providing the illegal pass.

Court Proceedings and Financial Penalties

Bassong did not enter a plea to the charge and was convicted behind closed doors during a Single Justice Procedure hearing on October 30. Magistrate Graham Burbage presided over the case and imposed a £220 fine for the offense. In addition to the fine, Bassong was ordered to pay the £7 fare for his journey from Arnos Grove to St Paul's, along with £250 in prosecution costs.

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The court also directed Bassong to pay an £88 victim surcharge, bringing the total financial burden to £565. He has been given 28 days to settle the court bill in full. A notice regarding the prosecution had been sent to his north London home, but no response was received prior to the hearing.

Context of Personal Hardship Claims

During the encounter at the station, Bassong informed the TfL officer that he was experiencing financial and personal hardship due to a divorce and unemployment. He claimed to be using the travelcard of his friend's ex-girlfriend because he was unable to afford proper travel expenses. The friend later clarified that the ex-girlfriend reportedly claimed to be a DLR driver, which allowed her to hold such a pass.

Bassong, who was an £8 million signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, has since transitioned into business, currently running a motivational coaching enterprise. Despite his past success in the Premier League with clubs including Spurs, Newcastle, and Norwich, the legal consequences of the fare evasion remain binding.

Impact on Public Transport Revenue

This case highlights the ongoing efforts by Transport for London to combat fare evasion, which impacts revenue for the public transport network. The use of false or borrowed staff passes is strictly prohibited, and violations are taken seriously by enforcement officers. Bassong's conviction serves as a reminder that all travelers must adhere to ticketing regulations regardless of their public profile.

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The conviction has been recorded at Wimbledon Magistrates Court, adding a legal blemish to the former defender's record. With the deadline for payment set, Bassong must ensure the £565 is settled within the specified 28-day period to avoid further legal complications or additional penalties.