Sebastian Stan discusses returning as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, noting that Marvel Studios holds final control over the character's future after Avengers Doomsday.

Sebastian Stan has clarified that his future as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is entirely at the discretion of Marvel Studios. The actor confirmed this stance during a recent interview with Matt Neglia from Next Best Picture. Stan emphasized that while he remains eager to reprise the role, the final creative authority lies with the studio executives.

Stan explained that his personal willingness to return is constant. He stated he is always happy to keep playing the character. However, he acknowledged that the decision-making process is not his to determine independently. The actor noted that he cannot make that choice himself regarding the character's trajectory.

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The actor described the decision-making process as being in the hands of the powers that be. He pointed out that the studio currently has a significant number of projects and responsibilities on their plates. Stan believes the executives have a lot going on and must prioritize their extensive slate of upcoming productions. This includes major titles like Avengers: Doomsday.

Stan addressed the potential for further development of Bucky's storyline. He mentioned that he feels the character has not fully lived out the arc seen in the comics. He specifically cited the Black Widow storyline as a notable example of comic content that he believes has not been fully explored within the film series. Stan said he has been a big fan of that specific narrative arc.

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Despite this unfulfilled potential, Stan acknowledged that this is not the only path for the character. He believes there are many other ways to develop Bucky's narrative. He noted that they could take the character in all kinds of different ways. The actor emphasized that the studio's creative direction is not defined by his personal preferences alone.

Stan indicated that Bucky may have reached a point where the character needs to evolve significantly. He feels that the story has arrived at a critical juncture. The actor remarked that they are at a point where they can feel the need for evolution or a definitive conclusion. He stated that the next steps will depend on what the studio decides to do in upcoming films.

The actor expressed understanding that the studio has a lot going on and must prioritize their extensive slate of upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe productions. He remains ready to take the character in various different directions. However, he cannot make that choice himself. The ultimate authority lies with the studio executives.

Stan's comments come as the MCU prepares for the release of Avengers: Doomsday. The film is set to feature a large number of current and former heroes from the superhero genre. Stan's role as Bucky Barnes remains a key component of this expanded universe. His future in the series will be determined by the creative choices made by Marvel Studios leadership.