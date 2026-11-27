Marvel actor Sebastian Stan argues Thunderbolts surpassed recent MCU entries through mature themes and mental health depth, despite its underwhelming financial returns in 2025.

Sebastian Stan has publicly defended the artistic merit of Thunderbolts, arguing that the film offers superior quality compared to many recent Marvel Cinematic Universe entries despite its commercial underperformance. The actor highlighted that the movie's nuanced storytelling and mature thematic elements justify its value beyond mere financial metrics. Stan, who portrays Bucky Barnes, emphasized that the project's success should be measured by its creative depth rather than its box office total.

Creative Depth Over Financial Metrics

Thunderbolts received positive critical and audience reception following its release on May 2, 2025. However, the film failed to replicate the massive commercial success typically associated with major Marvel releases. Stan pointed out that Marvel Studios' long history of generating billion-dollar blockbusters may have distorted audience expectations regarding quality. When a film grosses significantly less than the usual $350 million global benchmark, viewers might mistakenly assume it lacks merit. Stan clarified that this financial gap does not reflect the actual value or quality of the production.

Also read Sebastian Stan Discusses Thunderbolts Box Office and Mental Health Themes

The actor noted that while hundreds of millions of dollars are objectively impressive, they often fail to seem substantial against the backdrop of Marvel's consistent top-tier earnings. He stated that for the cast and crew, the film felt like a success due to the care invested in its development. The production team prioritized character nuance and emotional complexity over pure spectacle. This approach allowed the film to address real-world issues with greater sensitivity and accuracy.

Mental Health Themes and Character Nuance

Stan praised Thunderbolts for its unfiltered and honest depiction of mental health challenges, citing it as a major strength of the film. He explained that the movie tackled complicated emotional issues with more depth than some recent Marvel Studios productions. The narrative focused on characters dealing with depression and personal trauma, offering a realistic portrayal of their struggles. This thematic richness provided a compelling alternative to standard superhero tropes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film features a cast including Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman alongside Stan. Directed by Jake Schreier, the story follows characters with dark pasts and personal failures as they attempt to find purpose. These individuals form a strong bond through shared experiences while fighting together. The team eventually adopts the name New Avengers, setting up their role in future MCU events.

Future MCU Integration and Streaming Availability

The integration of the New Avengers into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe continues with the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday. This film is scheduled for theatrical release on December 18, 2026. Thunderbolts serves as a pivotal precursor, introducing characters who will join Marvel's other heroes in the fight against Doctor Doom. The film explores how these former villains and anti-heroes evolve after surviving a deadly setup.

For fans who missed the theatrical run, Thunderbolts is currently available for streaming on Disney+. The availability on this platform allows viewers to engage with the film's intricate plot and character development at their own pace. The movie's runtime is 127 minutes, and it carries a PG-13 rating for action and sci-fi content. Kevin Feige served as a producer on the project, ensuring continuity with the broader MCU narrative.

Stan's reflections underscore a shift in how Marvel Studios might approach future storytelling. By prioritizing emotional authenticity and mental health narratives, the studio aims to create more resonant films. The critical reception suggests that audiences are responsive to such mature themes. As the MCU moves toward Avengers: Doomsday, the foundation laid by Thunderbolts will be crucial for understanding the New Avengers' dynamics.