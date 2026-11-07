Sebastian Silver Needs $500k for Life-Saving Heart Surgery in US

Three-year-old Sebastian Silver requires urgent specialist surgery at Boston Children's Hospital. His mother seeks funds to cover the £400,000 operation cost after UK doctors exhausted treatment options.

Sebastian Silver, a three-year-old boy born with five distinct and rare congenital heart conditions, is in a desperate race against time to receive life-saving surgery in the United States. The young patient requires a specialized procedure at Boston Children's Hospital, but his family faces a significant financial barrier to accessing this critical medical intervention. The total cost for the operation, medical transport, and accommodation is estimated at £400,000, placing the survival of the toddler in the hands of potential donors and medical experts across the Atlantic.

The Complex Medical Challenges Faced by Sebastian

Sebastian Silver was born with a combination of five rare cardiac abnormalities that present an exceptionally perilous clinical picture. His conditions include congenital corrected transposition of the great arteries (ccTGA), criss-cross heart, an underdeveloped right ventricle, ventricular and atrial septal defects, and Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. Each of these conditions is individually rare, but their coexistence creates a complex physiological challenge that has defied standard treatment protocols in the UK.

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The diagnosis was first identified during a 20-week pregnancy scan when medical professionals noticed that the right side of the unborn baby's heart appeared underdeveloped. After his birth, Sebastian was transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London, where he received intensive care. His mother, Hannah Silver, a 42-year-old executive assistant at Google, described the initial period as horrific, noting that doctors struggled to manage the sheer rarity of his combined defects.

The toddler's early life was marked by severe physical limitations and frequent hospitalizations. He required tube feeding and could only consume limited amounts of liquid daily. At just two weeks old, Sebastian underwent his first surgery, a pulmonary band procedure designed to prevent over-circulation of blood to his young lungs. Doctors had planned for further interventions as he grew, but the trajectory of his health took a dramatic and dangerous turn when he was 18 months old.

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Life-Threatening Complications and Exhausted UK Options

During a procedure at 18 months aimed at closing a ventricular septal defect, Sebastian experienced a massive cardiac arrest that nearly proved fatal. Hannah recounted that nurses physically pumped his heart until he could be placed on a life support machine, a traumatic event that required months of recovery. The toddler had to relearn how to sit up and walk after the incident, and his mother believes his survival was nothing short of a miracle.

Following the surgery, the medical team at Great Ormond Street Hospital informed Hannah that there were no further viable options for Sebastian within the UK healthcare system. The pulmonary banding that had previously managed his symptoms has become too tight, necessitating additional surgery, but clinicians have stated that other choices are no longer viable. Hannah explained that as Sebastian becomes more active, his heart struggles to keep up, causing his nails and lips to turn blue when he exerts himself too much.

The Proposed Surgical Solution in Boston

Specialists at Boston Children's Hospital have identified Sebastian as a candidate for a highly specialized double switch biventricular repair. This complex operation aims to balance the blood flow between the two chambers of his heart, addressing the fundamental structural issues that have plagued him since birth. Unlike the previous palliative measures, this surgery offers a chance for long-term stability and a significantly improved quality of life.

The medical team in Boston has indicated that while Sebastian will remain fragile post-operation, the procedure is the only path that could keep him alive long-term. Hannah Silver emphasized that this opportunity represents absolutely everything to her family. She noted that for the first time, she can imagine a future where her son attends school in two years and grows up, rather than focusing solely on his immediate survival.

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Fundraising Efforts and Family Mobilization

To secure the necessary funds for the surgery and travel, Hannah launched a GoFundMe campaign in September. The fundraiser has already raised £350,000, demonstrating significant public support for the toddler's cause. However, the family still needs to raise an additional £50,000 specifically for the cost of the operation. On top of this, they require another £30,000 to cover medical transport, travel expenses, and accommodation in the United States.

Hannah, a single mother from north London who also cares for her five-year-old daughter, Sidney, plans to travel to Boston with Sebastian and his sister as soon as the financial target is met. She described Sebastian as the happiest child she knows, always smiling and loving life, which makes the fight to keep him alive even more poignant. Her determination remains unshaken despite the three-year battle against his complex medical conditions.

The Stakes for the Silver Family

The urgency of the situation is underscored by the deteriorating nature of Sebastian's health without intervention. The limitations imposed by his untreated conditions are becoming increasingly difficult to manage as he grows older and more active. Hannah has been fighting to keep her son alive for three years and views the current opportunity as a turning point in their lives.

The family's immediate goal is to reach the funding target quickly to facilitate travel to the US. Once in Boston, the medical team will proceed with the specialized surgery. For Hannah, the success of this endeavor means gaining hope for a normal childhood for her son. She expressed that the chance to talk about Sebastian going to school or growing up has been impossible until now, highlighting the emotional weight of this medical intervention on the entire Silver family.