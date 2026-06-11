Oscar Winner Sebastián Lelio Dies at 52 Following Health Complications

Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio, who won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar for A Fantastic Woman, has died at 52 from health complications. He was filming an adaptation of Chilean Poet and working on Voyagers at the time of his death.

Oscar-winning Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio has died at the age of 52 following health complications, his partner Amalia Kassai announced Friday. Local media in Chile confirmed that Lelio was found dead at his home, marking the end of a celebrated career that challenged conventions and touched hearts worldwide. Kassai shared the tragic news in a statement translated from Spanish, requesting privacy for the family during this time of profound grief.

In a heartfelt tribute, Kassai wrote that Lelio was a wonderful person who made significant contributions to Chilean culture at important moments in its history. She emphasized that his memory will remain with us forever, describing him as a one-of-a-kind artist whose work continued to evolve and surprise audiences globally. The announcement confirms details previously reported by local outlets regarding the circumstances of his passing.

Also read Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio, Oscar winner for 'A Fantastic Woman,' dies at 52

Lelio's most renowned work remains A Fantastic Woman, which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2018. This historic win marked the only time Chile has claimed the award, now known as Best International Feature Film. The film premiered at the Berlin Film Festival that year, where it also took home the Screenplay award, cementing Lelio's status as a premier voice in global cinema.

The drama starred Daniela Vega as a waitress and singer who fights for her identity after her older partner falls ill and dies. The Spanish-language pic explored themes of love, loss, and societal prejudice, forcing the protagonist to confront his family and society. Sony Pictures Classics, which released the film, issued a statement praising Lelio's distinctive storytelling and singular vision. They noted that his body of work left an indelible mark on international cinema.

Advertisement

Beyond his Oscar win, Lelio directed The Wonder, a period drama starring Florence Pugh that earned a BAFTA nomination for Outstanding British Film. The film, which debuted at the Telluride Film Festival, followed an English nurse examining an 11-year-old girl claiming to survive on manna from heaven. Lelio also co-wrote the script for the film set in 1862, further showcasing his versatility as a filmmaker and writer.

He was also in the midst of post-production on The Wave, a musical film about Chile's 2019 feminist May protests. Lelio described the protests as an iconic moment and called the project an act of now rather than an exercise in nostalgia. The film features elaborate singing and dancing numbers and stars Daniela López, marking Lelio's return to his native Chile for a major project since Gloria Bell.

Lelio was born Sebastián Lelio Watt on March 8, 1974, in Argentina, and moved to Chile as a toddler. After graduating from the Chilean Film School, he helmed several local projects before making his feature helming debut with The Year of the Tiger. His work often focused on female-centric narratives, a focus he attributed to a genuine interest rather than a programmatic choice.

In a 2025 Q&A with Deadline at Cannes, Lelio discussed the responsibility of filmmakers to push boundaries within established genres. He stated that working within the musical genre tradition required thinking about why one is using it to create self-aware narratives. He believed it was a duty to expand rather than subvert genres to avoid mere nostalgia.

Advertisement

At the time of his death, Lelio was also working on Voyagers, a highly anticipated sci-fi film starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The film adaptation of Alejandro Zambra's novel Chilean Poet was another project reflecting his deep engagement with contemporary social movements. Tributes have begun to pour in from colleagues and fans who praised his impact on Chilean culture.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has not yet issued an official statement regarding his passing. However, the news has been widely reported and shared on social media, with many expressing their sorrow. Lelio's death is considered a significant loss to the world of cinema and the entertainment community.

His films will continue to inspire audiences and filmmakers alike, showcasing his nuanced storytelling and visual style. He is survived by his partner Amalia Kassai and his family. The industry now mourns a visionary who used film to explore identity, gender, and social justice with unparalleled depth.