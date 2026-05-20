SeaWorld San Diego Updates Shark Image With Refurbishment

SeaWorld San Diego announces a significant facelift for its Shark Encounter exhibit, transforming the park's views on sharks as fierce predators to gentle, resourceful wildlife. The updated exhibit will feature both voluntary and involuntary viewing options, allowing guests to come face-to-face or observe from a distance.

People walk through the tunnel at the Shark Encounter exhibit at Sea World on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Sea World San Diego wants to change the bad reputation of sharks thanks to movies like 'Jaws', 'The Meg', and 'Sharknado' from apex predators to endangered species with a refreshed aquarium exhibit at the marine life park.

| Shark Encounter reopens on Friday, May 22 at SeaWorld San Diego after an eight-month refurbishment that added fresh paint, redressed rockwork, new props, digital screens, and projection scenes to the exhibit. | SeaWorld hosted a media preview of Shark Encounter on Tuesday, May 19. | Visitors view whitetip reef sharks at the Shark Encounter exhibit at Sea World on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

| A nurse shark and other species can be viewed from above at the Shark Encounter exhibit at Sea World on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | A hallway that leads to the tunnel viewing at the Shark Encounter exhibit at Sea World on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Sydney the shark mascot greeted guests at the Shark Encounter exhibit at Sea World on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

| The entrance to the Shark Encounter exhibits where visitors can view sharks from above at Sea World on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | According to SeaWorld Aquarist Nathan Merghart, back when the original exhibit opened, there was still a lot of confusion around sharks and not a lot was known about them.

| A summer beach town vibe with surfing props, water safety signage, and plenty of information designed to lighten the stigma about sharks is featured in the new exhibit. | Overfishing, water pollution, climate change, and loss of habitat are threatening sharks' existence. According to an accompanying video, more than 100 million sharks are killed a year.

| The updated storyline in the SeaWorld exhibit paints sharks as personable, friendly, calm, and sensitive fish that just happen to be highly evolved hunters at the top of the food chain





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Seaworld San Diego Shark Encounter Exhibit Refurbishment Updating Shark Image Sharks As Friendly Calm And Sensitive Fish

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