SeaWorld San Diego Revamps Shark Encounter Exhibit and Introduces $1 Drink Promotion for Summer Visitors

SeaWorld San Diego reopens its Shark Encounter with upgraded lighting, currents and signage, adding over 30 sharks from eleven species, while launching a $1 beer, seltzer and IPA promotion to draw crowds during the peak season.

SeaWorld San Diego is set to unveil a refreshed version of its flagship Shark Encounter exhibit this summer, a project that has taken ten months and a multimillion‑dollar investment to complete.

The renovated tunnel‑through aquarium, which will reopen to the public on Friday, now showcases more than 30 sharks representing eleven species, among them sand‑tiger, black‑tip reef, zebra and the endangered Australian leopard shark. While the core structure of the tank remains largely unchanged, several key upgrades have been installed: a new surge pump that replicates natural ocean currents, upgraded LED lighting, immersive video panels, and a miniature drawbridge that replaces the former coral‑reef wall.

These enhancements are designed to provide a more dynamic and enriching environment for the animals while offering guests a clearer view of the sharks’ behavior. During daylight hours, SeaWorld educators will occasionally toss buckets of frozen chum into the water, creating feeding spectacles that let visitors observe the predators in action. The exhibit is being positioned as an educational experience, with staff emphasizing that sharks are far more diverse than the stereotypical great white.

Zoological curator Danielle Castillo highlighted the subtle beauty of the zebra shark, noting its suction‑based feeding method and distinctive “chubby‑cheeked” appearance. The park is also reintroducing a nostalgic nod to its past by offering inexpensive alcoholic beverages near the attraction. Starting on Saturday, the day after the exhibit opens, concession stands will sell a selection of $1 drinks—including Emperor Hazy IPA, Shipwreck Rapids Lager, Arctic Rescue Blue Seltler, and Jewels of the Sea Kölsch—through August 16.

This promotion is part of a broader strategy by SeaWorld’s parent company, United Parks & Resorts, to boost attendance during the busy summer season while reviving a memory of the era when adult guests could enjoy free beer while watching orca performances. The new promotions, combined with the modernized shark habitat, aim to attract both longtime fans and new visitors seeking a blend of entertainment, education, and affordable refreshments.

SeaWorld officials declined to disclose the exact cost of the renovation but emphasized that the upgrades reflect a commitment to animal welfare and visitor experience, marking the Shark Encounter as the park’s most significant renovation in recent years





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