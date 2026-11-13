Seaweed Veggie Wraps: Easy, Healthy No-Cook Recipe

Make fresh seaweed veggie wraps with crunchy vegetables, creamy avocado, and a simple dipping sauce. An easy, healthy no-cook lunch or snack.

These easy Seaweed Veggie Wraps combine crunchy vegetables, creamy avocado, and nori sheets for a fresh, colourful lunch or snack the whole family can enjoy.

Looking for a fresh, colourful way to get more vegetables into your day? These Seaweed Veggie Wraps are an easy, no-cook recipe packed with crunchy vegetables, creamy avocado, and delicious flavour. They’re perfect for a light lunch, an afternoon snack, or a fun addition to the family dinner table. Using nori sheets—the same edible seaweed used to make sushi—these wraps offer a tasty alternative to traditional tortillas.

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Best of all, they’re completely customizable, so everyone can choose their favourite fillings. Wash and dry all your vegetables thoroughly. Slice the cucumber, carrot, and bell pepper into thin, even strips. Shred the cabbage and slice the avocado just before assembling.

In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, maple syrup or honey, and grated ginger. Set aside. Arrange a small handful of spinach, cucumber, carrot, bell pepper, cabbage, and avocado across the lower third of the nori sheet. Avoid overfilling, which can make the wrap difficult to roll.

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Starting from the filled edge, gently roll the nori around the vegetables, keeping everything snug. Lightly moisten the far edge of the seaweed with water to seal the wrap. Using a sharp knife, cut each wrap in half or into smaller sushi-style pieces. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, if desired, and serve with the dipping sauce.

Set out the ingredients and let children build their own wraps. It’s a fun way to encourage them to experiment with different vegetables and flavours. For younger children, cut the wraps into manageable pieces. These wraps taste best when they’re freshly made because the nori gradually softens as it absorbs moisture from the vegetables.

To save time, prepare the vegetables and dipping sauce in advance. Store them separately in airtight containers in the refrigerator, then assemble the wraps just before serving. Seaweed Veggie Wraps prove that eating more vegetables doesn’t have to be complicated. With their satisfying crunch, vibrant colours, and savoury dipping sauce, they’re a refreshing alternative to the usual sandwich or salad.

Whether you’re packing a quick lunch, preparing a healthy snack, or encouraging your kids to try something new, this simple recipe makes fresh vegetables a little more exciting. The holidays can feel overwhelming for children struggling with anxiety. Drawing from her own family’s journey, Kristin Weaver shares five practical ways parents can ease holiday stress, create moments of calm, and help their kids enjoy the season without the pressure of perfect celebrations.

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