Seattle Woman Seeks $15K Surgery For Hero Dog Judah Shot Saving Her Life

Lauren Wiggins raises funds for life-saving surgery for her dog Judah, a Cane Corso shot in the head while protecting her from a November 2024 shooting attack in Seattle.

Lauren Wiggins is seeking urgent financial support for emergency veterinary surgery for her dog, Judah, after the 150-pound Cane Corso was shot in the head while protecting her life during a violent incident in November 2024. The heroic animal is currently suffering from mobile bullet fragments in his skull that pose a severe risk to his vision and overall neurological health, requiring an estimated $15,000 for comprehensive surgical removal and care.

November Shooting Incident Details

The traumatic event occurred in Wiggins's Seattle home approximately one week before she was scheduled to marry her former partner. As she packed her belongings to leave the relationship, the former partner allegedly retrieved a firearm from a bedroom dresser and began shooting at her. Wiggins reported that she was hit in the leg during the exchange, but Judah immediately intervened by biting her former partner's ear and physically blocking additional shots intended for her owner.

Also read Seattle Landlord Scores Court Victory Over City Rental Regulations

Heroic Intervention Saves Life

Judah sustained critical injuries during the intervention, including gunshot wounds to his head and shoulder. Wiggins stated that the dog's aggressive defense literally prevented further harm, describing him as the sole reason she survived the night. The incident left both Wiggins and Judah with significant physical trauma, with the dog requiring immediate medical attention for the bullet injuries that remained embedded in his body.

Advertisement

Medical Risks and Surgical Needs

This summer, Wiggins observed intermittent swelling around Judah's head, prompting further veterinary investigation. Imaging revealed that bullet fragments had not been fully extracted and are currently mobile, affecting the tissue between his eyes. His veterinarian warned that these fragments could migrate into more sensitive areas, potentially causing permanent damage to his sight or other critical neurological functions if not surgically removed promptly.

Financial Burden and Treatment Costs

The cost of the necessary procedure is substantial, with initial estimates reaching $10,000 without advanced imaging. When including pre- and post-operative care along with necessary diagnostic imaging, the total projected cost rises to approximately $15,000. Wiggins is now turning to the community for assistance to cover these veterinary expenses, hoping to ensure Judah receives the life-saving surgery required to remove the dangerous fragments from his head.