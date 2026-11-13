Wild Lanterns, Romanian Film Festival, and Concert Record Define Seattle Weekend Events

Discover top Seattle holiday events including Woodland Park Zoo lights, Washington State Fair crafts, and Bellevue ski swap deals for the winter season.

Seattle residents and visitors are gearing up for a vibrant weekend of cultural and seasonal events as the holiday season rapidly approaches. The Woodland Park Zoo is set to kick off the festive period with the return of its acclaimed Wild Lanterns light display, transforming the grounds into an immersive experience across seven continents and beneath the ocean's surface.

In addition to the illuminated paths, the zoo will feature nightly acrobatic performances, food, and drinks alongside special theme nights throughout the holiday season. This major seasonal attraction offers families and couples a unique way to celebrate the coming winter months away from the usual retail chaos.

Also read The Verge’s 2026 holiday gift guide for moms

At SIFF Cinema Uptown, the Romanian Film Festival returns for its 13th edition with the theme Beyond Borders. The festival showcases a variety of international films that have English subtitles, providing a cinematic journey through diverse global stories throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Paramount Theatre is making history as the production Oh Mary! grossed more than $2.5 million in Seattle. This figure sets a new record for the highest-grossing week for a play at the venue, marking a significant milestone for local theater and live performance attendance.

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Auto enthusiasts can also find plenty to do at the Seattle International Auto Show, which runs from today through Sunday at the Washington State Fair Events Center. Hundreds of cars, including electric and hybrid models, will be on display with opportunities for test drives and a dedicated career fair for those interested in the automotive industry.

For those seeking holiday inspiration through food and craft, Gobble Up takes place at Magnuson Park Hangar 30 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Over 100 local vendors will offer tasty bites and kitchen shopping, along with raffles to win prizes and ideas for holiday party impressing.

The Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival at the Washington State Fair Events Center runs through Saturday, offering fabric and supplies for handmade gifts. Workshops and seminars are lined up to help creative individuals find new inspiration for their holiday projects and personal crafts.

Winter sports fans can save on gear at the Newport Ski Swap in Bellevue, which runs today and tomorrow at Newport High School. The event features over 10,000 items from more than 500 sellers and six stores, with early entry requiring payment but general admission remaining free.

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Movie lovers with a taste for history can visit the crystal sale in Neffsville, Pa., for the Constellation Ball. This event commemorates the crystal ball dropped in Times Square on New Year's Eve, created with 5,280 Waterford crystals representing life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for the nation's 250th birthday in 2026.

Attendees can purchase one of these historic crystals and have their names engraved on them as mementos. This unique opportunity connects local holiday festivities with significant national historical commemorations happening across the country.

Beyond the major events, the weekend offers comprehensive options for the Seattle area winter season. From automotive exhibitions to culinary showcases, the region is hosting a variety of activities that cater to diverse interests and provide engaging ways to spend time with friends and family.