A series of streets barricaded by neighbors to prevent gun violence outside their homes may remain blocked if Seattle city officials agree to install their own

Seattle installed this concrete barrier at one end of N 101st Street in 2024 and is considering adding additional barricades to address prostitution-related gun violence.

A series of streets barricaded by neighbors to prevent gun violence outside their homes may remain blocked if Seattle city officials agree to install their own barriers, potentially reinitiating a program that began in the summer of 2024. Prostitution, gangs, and gun violence have been colliding along Seattle’s infamous Aurora Avenue in a dangerous display of recurring shootings.

Gun battles tied to turf wars have sent bullets down side streets, striking people’s homes and coming dangerously close to young children. Instances like this have left residents so desperate for protection that they are barricading their own neighborhood streets. Along N 97th, 98th, and 102nd streets, planter boxes filled with dirt have been set up across the roadways to stop traffickers, pimps, and customers from racing through residential streets during shootings.

Seattle city officials had previously placed jersey barriers on other nearby streets for the same purpose. In July 2024, a team from the Seattle Department of Transportation installed concrete barriers to limit access onto N 101st Street near where it connects with Aurora Avenue. The city later installed a second jersey barrier at N 107th Street.

Traffickers, pimps, and sex buyers had been using the residential side street to circle around, and neighbors said those activities dropped off dramatically after the barrier was installed. City officials say they are reviewing whether additional barriers could be installed legally and safely. Alison Holcomb, who serves as the public safety officer for Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, told KOMO News that SDOT may scale up the jersey barrier program.

Before that happens, however, Holcomb said city officials want to check with businesses in the neighborhood to see if that would create potential impacts. They are also getting feedback from the Seattle Fire Department to talk about emergency response in the area if some roads are blocked on one end.

Holcomb said the Seattle Police Department has already begun emphasis patrols, and they are keeping these units moving through to try and hit crime hot spots in the most effective way. They are also mobilizing undercover detectives to try to pinpoint the traffickers who are involved in this gun violence, an effort that is helped by the network of surveillance cameras operated by the city.

Police are also increasing late-night patrols along Aurora, according to Holcomb, as well as deploying undercover detectives to target traffickers tied to the violence. Multiple people were heart and killed after a "major chemical explosion" at a plant in Longview, according to the city's fire department. The Longview Fire DeparFirst victim identified in Longview chemical implosion, nine others remain missing We have learned the name of the first victim killed in the Longview chemical implosion, according to ABC News.

The trial in a closely watched legal fight over Seattle’s Denny Blaine Park began Wednesday. In the next 48 hours, decisions are expected that could shape what Sound Transit builds over the next few decades.





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