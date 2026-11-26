The active weather pattern continues across Western Washington, with a stronger system moving toward the coast Wednesday night.

A strong storm system moves through Western Washington Wednesday night into Thanksgiving afternoon, bringing 50–55 mph wind gusts to the coast and North Puget Sound alongside 1 to 4 inches of rain and a chance of an isolated thunderstorm before winds ease.

King Tides combining with storm surge, low pressure, and large waves pose a major coastal flooding, beach erosion, and road-water hazard along the Washington Coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca, and Puget Sound through the end of the week. Light rain returns late Friday before a mainly dry, mostly cloudy weekend with highs in the 40s, followed by more active weather early next week.along the coast Wednesday evening as a warm front moves north.

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Rain will spread into the Puget Sound area overnight, as winds strengthen across the North Interior, San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. The strongest winds are expected along the coast and across the North Puget Sound, where gusts could reach 50 to 55 mph. Central and Southern Puget Sound communities will see gusts around 40 to 45 mph. The cold front will move through Thanksgiving afternoon, bringing showers and the chance of an isolated thunderstorm.