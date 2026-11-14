Seattle weather: Showers Friday, stronger storm this weekend

The wet and windy pattern is back across western Washington, with a stronger storm set to hit this weekend.

A stronger storm arrives Saturday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds across western Washington through early Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph near the Strait of Juan de Fuca, with 30–40 mph gusts around Puget Sound.

The coast is dealing with some coastal flooding today and large waves. Seas building to around 20 feet are reaching the coastline, and a High Surf Advisory remains in effect. Beachgoers should use caution and stay well back from the water. The next system is expected to be stronger, arriving later Saturday and continuing into early Sunday morning.

Also read Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy and mild Thursday, rain returns Friday

This storm will bring another round of widespread rain, with the heaviest amounts expected along the coast and Olympic Mountains. Winds will also be a significant part of Saturday's storm. The strongest gusts are expected along the coast Saturday afternoon and evening, where gusts could reach over 50 mph. Another area of concern is along the Strait of Juan de Fuca, where we could see gusts in the 50 to 60 mph range.

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For the rest of the Puget Sound area, gusts will be topping out in the 30 to 40 mph range. Winds should gradually ease Sunday as the front moves through, although scattered showers will continue. The strongest gusts will blow through the Puget Sound area between 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday. Gusts could reach up to 50+ mph on the coast and through the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Saturday night.

Rainfall amounts should be lightening up by Sunday evening, but snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet. That could bring some accumulating snow to higher elevations in the Cascades. Seattle City Council rejects law imposing more restrictions on RVs