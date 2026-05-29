Seattle weather: Showers and cooler for Friday, drier weekend ahead

Showers and cooler temperatures Friday, highs only reaching the low 60s.

A cold front will bring morning showers, gusty winds, and much cooler temperatures to western Washington on Friday.to start the day. Most of the rain will be inland, around the Puget Sound and eastward.

Heaviest showers will be in the morning, then tapering into the afternoon. The cold front will drop temperatures by a good 20 degrees for the afternoon highs, only reaching the low 60s. We will see some sunbreaks into the afternoon with potential Puget Sound Convergence Zone clouds and sprinkles for the central sound. Winds will be gusty Friday as the cold front moves onshore.

The strongest winds along the coast and in the northern interior through the afternoon. Winds will be gusty Friday as the cold front moves onshore, bringing the strongest winds along the coast and in the north interior. Showers will taper by midday and into the afternoon Friday with more sunshine along the coast and north. A mix of sun and clouds returns for Saturday with highs in the 60s.

Warmer with more sunshine into next week as high pressure builds again, highs return to the low 80s. Top spots in Seattle to watch the World Cup





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