Seattle misses its wettest day of the year as storms target California. Meteorologists discuss El Nino impacts and upcoming King Tide flood risks for the region.

Meteorologist Scott Sistek of the Emerald City Weather blog confirmed that November 19 stands as statistically Seattle's wettest day of the year, yet the city is poised to remain dry. This unusual weather pattern marks the second consecutive year that Seattle avoids holding this rainy record. The primary storm system expected to deliver precipitation is currently tracking southward toward California rather than moving into the Pacific Northwest.

Statistical Rarity of Dry November 19

Historical data from 1894 reveals that Seattle has experienced rain on November 19 in 95 of those years. This frequency represents nearly three out of every four calendar occurrences, highlighting the extreme anomaly of a dry day. Sistek noted that the next closest day on the calendar for rainfall averages around 89 or 90 instances, leaving November 19 as a clear outlier.

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While a few sprinkles might technically deposit a hundredth or two-hundredths of an inch at Sea-Tac Airport if a shower hits a specific spot, the overall impact is expected to be negligible. Sistek expressed pessimism about any significant rainfall, emphasizing that the city might win on a technicality only. This dry outcome is exceptionally rare, with the last occurrence of two consecutive dry November 19 dates happening in the late 1800s and the 1930s, making it a phenomenon unseen for almost a century.

Storm Tracks Divert Rain to California

The current atmospheric setup breaks the pattern of recent weeks where storms turned north toward British Columbia and Alaska. This week, the storm spinning in the Pacific is heading south toward San Francisco, taking most of its moisture with it. Sistek suggested that while the edge of the cold front might drift far enough north for a few sprinkles, the amount would be barely noticeable if it occurs at all.

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The broader calendar has been backward this year, with rain falling on the statistically driest day of the year in August. Friday is forecast to be dry and sunny once the morning fog burns off. A weak system parking offshore over the weekend will bring only a few scattered showers, extending the break from significant precipitation.

King Tide Risks and Forecast Uncertainty

The dry break will not last long as the pattern is expected to turn more active next week, coinciding with Thanksgiving travel. Models from the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes indicate a potential for a major atmospheric river event between Washington and central California between November 23 and November 25. However, there is considerable uncertainty regarding the exact timing and location of this system.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has also flagged a low to moderate risk of heavy rain and strong winds along the West Coast during this period. The timing is critical because King tides return from November 23 through November 27. Sistek noted that this month's tides will run even higher than those in October. If a strong storm aligns with these high tides, coastal flooding could become a real problem, prompting residents in flood-prone areas to start making plans despite the uncertain storm track.

El Nino Influence on Winter Outlooks

Skiers face grim news as every long-range outlook points to a warm, dry winter in the Northwest. Systematic analysis shows below-average snowpack, below-average precipitation, and above-average temperatures. Snoqualmie Pass has recorded only about two inches of snow so far this season, while Crystal Mountain appears mostly as gravel. Sistek argued that California is capturing the storms, describing it as a diversion of what should be Seattle's rain.

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Mass, writing on his blog, suggests an outlier view that El Nino has already peaked. Tropical sea surface temperatures began dropping around November 1 and now sit about 2.2 degrees Celsius above normal. He projects that by early December, this will no longer qualify as a very strong El Nino. Mass also observed rapid ocean cooling off the Washington coast, dropping by two degrees or more in some spots due to strong low-pressure systems.

Mass concludes that as El Nino fades, Washington State will receive substantial precipitation and snowpack. However, Sistek considers this an outlier forecast that runs against the prevailing long-range outlooks. Sistek stated that even if El Nino stopped tomorrow and cooled suddenly, it would not change the immediate fate of the region. He compared the situation to leading and lagging indicators in economics, noting that it takes time for such large-scale changes to feather out, effectively sealing the current dry fate for Seattle.