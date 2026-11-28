Western Washington will see a brief break in the wet weather on Saturday as we sit in-between systems.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect Saturday morning for the San Juan Islands and inland Puget Sound due to unusually high tides. Western Washington will see a brief break from the rain Saturday, with afternoon sunshine and highs near 50 degrees.

Another round of higher than normal tides will lead to the potential for some coastal flooding Saturday morning. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect for Saturday morning for the San Juan islands along with the Puget Sound interior. The advisory for the Washington coastal areas will expire Friday night as the threat of flooding subsides.on Saturday as we sit in-between systems. Skies will clear during the afternoon with drier conditions.

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Clouds will increase by the evening with a slight chance of showers Sunday night. The near-normal afternoon highs will continue on Saturday as much of the region will see temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. The break in the rain will be short-lived this weekend. Another disturbance will arrive on Sunday night and Monday with another round of rain and breezy winds. Scattered showers are possible the rest of the week.