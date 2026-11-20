Western Washington will be drier and sunnier Friday after some patchy morning fog, with rain showers returning by Saturday night.

Patchy fog and freezing fog may create slick spots Friday morning before sunny skies and upper-40s highs arrive in Seattle. Scattered showers return Saturday night and Sunday with little to no new mountain snow as high pressure breaks down.

Multiple systems bring rain and coastal wind or high-tide flooding risks next week through Thanksgiving. Western Washington will be drier and sunnier Friday after some patchy morning fog, with rain showers returning by Saturday night. The weather pattern changes tonight as the low pressure system over Oregon dissipates and high pressure builds into the region.

Also read Seattle weather: More clouds and chance rain for areas Seattle southward

Clearing skies and lighter winds could help patchy fog to develop again early Friday morning, especially in the usual areas of the South Puget Sound and Southwest Interior. Freezing fog is possible in areas that dip below freezing, so watch for slick spots, especially on bridges and sidewalks. A few showers return this weekend The ridge of high pressure will begin to break down Saturday as a weak weather system moves toward Western Washington.

Scattered showers are possible Saturday night and Sunday. Any new snowfall in the mountains should be very light, if there is any at all. A couple of weak disturbances rotating around an offshore low could keep a chance of showers in the forecast Sunday before that low gradually dissipates Sunday night. Thanksgiving weather forecast in Seattle The weather pattern becomes more active next week.

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A warm front will brush Western Washington Monday, followed by a cold front Tuesday. The strongest winds are expected along the coast Tuesday and Tuesday night. Interior locations could see breezy conditions. Another system will be right behind it, hitting Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day.

There is still uncertainty about its track and strength, so stay tuned. One additional concern next week: tides will be reaching their highest levels of the month. The combination of strong winds, low atmospheric pressure and high tides could lead to coastal flooding problems beginning as early as Tuesday. We'll be watching that closely as well.