Seattle Torrent trades rookie Jenna Buglioni to Ottawa Charge for forward Neena Brick and re-signs goalie CJ Jackson

The Seattle Torrent have dealt their 2025 first-round pick Jenna Buglioni to the Ottawa Charge in exchange for forward Neena Brick, while also extending goaltender Carly "CJ" Jackson on a two‑year contract. Buglioni, the franchise's inaugural draft selection, posted no points in 18 games this season. Brick arrives after a productive spell in Sweden's SDHL, tallying 19 points in 35 games for MoDo Hockey and adding three points in the playoffs. General manager Meghan Turner praised both players, noting Buglioni's role in establishing the team and expressing excitement about Brick's addition. Jackson's new deal secures the netminder for the next two seasons.

VANCOUVER, CANADA - NOVEMBER 21: Jenna Buglioni skates for the Seattle Torrent in the PWHL regular season game against the Vancouver Goldeneyes at the Pacific Coliseum on November 21, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Seattle Torrent have traded 2025 first-round draft pick Jenna Buglioni to the Ottawa Charge in exchange for forward Neena Brick, and re-signed goaltender Carly"CJ" Jackson to a two-year contract. Buglioni appeared in 18 games for Seattle, but didn't record a single point for the team in her rookie season. Brick had 19 points on 11 goals and eight assists in 35 regular season games for MoDo Hockey of the SDHL last year.

The Seattle Torrent have traded 2025 first-round draft pick Jenna Buglioni to the Ottawa Charge in exchange for forward Neena Brick, and re-signed goaltender Carly "CJ" Jackson to a two-year contract.

"Jenna has been an important member of our team from our inception, and we're thankful for her contributions to establishing our roots in year one. We wish her the best in Ottawa," general manager Meghan Turner said in a statement. Buglioni was the first draft pick in Torrent history last year, selected eighth overall out of Ohio State University. She appeared in 18 games for Seattle, but didn't record a single point for the team in her rookie season.

Brick played in Sweden last season for MoDo Hockey of the SDHL after being a fifth-round pick of the Charge out of Colgate University. Brick had 19 points on 11 goals and eight assists in 35 regular season games, and added two goals and an assist in four playoff games.

"Neena had a strong collegiate career and established herself at the professional level in the SDHL last year. We look forward to welcoming her in Seattle," Turner said. Brick had 104 points on 43 goals and 61 assists in 150 college games for Colgate, where she was teammates with Torrent goalkeeper Hannah Murphy, forward Danielle Serdachny, and 2026 second-round pick Sydney Morrow.

Additionally, the Torrent re-signed Jackson as a third goaltender for their roster, joining Murphy and 2026 sixth-round pick Gabriella Durante. Jackson appeared in two games with one start on April 18, making 36 saves on 42 shots faced in a 6-5 overtime loss to Vancouver. The agreement came during an exclusive re-signing window for existing teams ahead of outright free agency in the PWHL expansion process. Seattle Torrent re-sign, protect Julia Gosling with two-year contract





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PWHL Seattle Torrent Jenna Buglioni Trade Neena Brick Signing CJ Jackson Contract

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