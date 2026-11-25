Seattle recorded the highest methamphetamine levels in a global sewage study. This article also covers Thanksgiving food debates and key Seattle news updates.

Seattle has been identified as the city with the highest levels of methamphetamine in its raw sewage among 115 global cities tested in a recent scientific study. This finding places the Washington state metropolis at the top of a worldwide ranking for illicit drug presence in wastewater, highlighting a significant public health metric.

Global Methamphetamine Sewage Rankings

Researchers conducted a comprehensive global sewage study that analyzed 115 cities to determine the prevalence of methamphetamine in municipal wastewater. The data revealed that Seattle's raw sewage carried the highest concentration of the drug, exceeding all other locations included in the test group.

Also read Seattle weather: Stormy Thanksgiving week ahead

The study serves as a critical indicator of community drug usage patterns, relying on wastewater epidemiology to track substance abuse trends without direct personal identification. By measuring the chemical markers left behind in sewage systems, scientists can accurately compare drug consumption rates across different urban centers worldwide.

Thanksgiving Food Strategy and Debates

Families across the United States are preparing for Thanksgiving gatherings, with many focusing on food choices to elevate the holiday meal. A popular strategy involves swapping traditional canned cranberry sauce for a fresh version made with cranberries, sugar, water, orange, and cinnamon, which is argued to taste significantly better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other Thanksgiving food debates include the choice between chicken apple breakfast sausage and other sides, as well as the texture of mashed potatoes. While some prefer lean white meat, others argue that lumpy, or "rustic," mashed potatoes are superior to overly smooth versions that may indicate overworking the potatoes.

Gravy preparation also divides families, with some preferring a classic mixture of turkey drippings, flour, and stock, while others advocate for the inclusion of dairy. The author suggests adding milk or heavy cream to the gravy, noting that this method creates a richer consistency that complements the rest of the meal.

Leftover Waffle Iron Technique

A practical method for handling Thanksgiving leftovers involves using a waffle iron to reheat and crisp various foods. By scooping mashed potatoes, turkey, peas, or other leftovers into the waffle maker, families can quickly brown the ingredients, creating a new texture and flavor profile that differs from standard reheating methods.

This technique transforms the typical leftover experience, offering a crispy exterior while maintaining a warm interior. It provides a simple solution for utilizing remaining ingredients efficiently while adding variety to the post-Thanksgiving meal schedule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Broader Seattle Economic and Social Context

Beyond the wastewater study, Seattle faces several other significant developments affecting its residents and economy. The city is experiencing a shift in its small business sector, which has moved from growth into contraction, potentially driven by the tech industry's recent belt-tightening measures.

Additionally, Washington state is grappling with a $4 billion budget shortfall and a looming school lawsuit following the McCleary ruling, which mandated full funding for basic education. The state's spending on public schools has risen from $13.1 billion over two years prior to 2012 to $30.6 billion for the 2023-25 period, underscoring the financial pressures on the region.

As temperatures rise across the Seattle area, homeowners are also dealing with air conditioning issues, with many finding their units running without effectively cooling their homes. This seasonal challenge adds to the list of concerns facing the city's residents amid the broader economic and social shifts.