Seattle Superintendent Proposes Merging 21 Schools into 10 Groups

Seattle Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner proposes merging 21 schools to address structural deficits, aiming to close 10 buildings while prioritizing educational outcomes over cost savings.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner has unveiled a strategic proposal to consolidate the district by merging 21 existing schools into 10 larger groups, a move that could result in the closure of 10 school buildings. This major restructuring plan is currently under review and remains subject to feedback from staff, families, and a final vote by the Seattle School Board. The primary objective, as defined by Shuldiner, is to move entire school communities into nearby facilities with sufficient capacity rather than scattering individual students across different institutions.

Structural Deficits Drive Consolidation

Shuldiner states that the decision is rooted in findings from comprehensive visits to every school and more than 1,000 classrooms, which revealed significant structural problems within the current system. These issues include classrooms combining multiple grade levels and schools employing only a single teacher for a specific grade, thereby eliminating opportunities for peer collaboration. The superintendent also highlighted substantial disparities in the availability of special education services across various campuses as a key factor in this evaluation.

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The superintendent emphasizes that the core driver for these changes is educational quality, asserting that research clearly supports this approach as the best option for children. By integrating entire communities, the district aims to provide a more cohesive learning environment. Shuldiner clarified that this is intended to be a true merger, noting that staff, students, and even resources like guinea pigs could fit together in the new configurations.

Financial Pressures and Budget Realities

Although Shuldiner maintains that cost savings are not the basis for the merger proposal, he describes the district's financial outlook as bleak and unsustainable. He explicitly states that the district is still spending more than it brings in, continuing to dip into its savings reserves, which he identifies as a significant problem. To address this, the district has cut its budget by approximately $50 million in recent months through unfilled vacant positions and the elimination of redundant spending.

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A major area of financial waste identified is the use of software programs, with Shuldiner citing approximately 2,000 distinct software applications as an example needing tighter controls. Requests for new software now require strict review to demonstrate necessity and determine if existing programs can serve the same purpose. The superintendent's ultimate goal is to achieve $100 million in savings by 2030 to stabilize the district's finances.

Shuldiner has described the district as projected to be bankrupt next year if current trends continue. However, he expects that continued changes and the implementation of these reforms will prevent that outcome and allow reserves to grow, ensuring the long-term viability of the school system without needing to sell off property to developers.

Safety Protocols and Staff Housing Initiatives

Discussions regarding school safety have also emerged, particularly concerning the role of law enforcement on campuses. Shuldiner favors close cooperation with police around campuses, at street corners, and near bus stops, but he opposes the routine patrolling of armed officers inside school hallways. He suggests that mentoring, coaching, and other programs can foster student relationships with law enforcement more effectively than physical presence.

Instead of hallway patrols, Shuldiner supports physical security measures such as fences, cameras, and secure entrances, along with community discussions about weapons detectors. The school board has authorized a pilot program for detectors, with consultations with participating schools currently ongoing. Additionally, the district has explored potential new uses for closed buildings, including satellite libraries, early childhood centers, community centers, and even apartments for teachers to live and work in Seattle.

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Community Feedback and Schedule Adjustments

The district is actively gathering feedback from principals, faculty, staff, and families before presenting a formal proposal to the board, with additional community meetings scheduled to follow. Shuldiner has indicated that the list of schools involved could change throughout this review process, allowing for flexibility based on community input. This collaborative approach aims to ensure that the final plan reflects the diverse needs of the student population.

Changes to daily schedules are also part of the proposal, including a draft schedule that introduces two recess periods, aligning with what roughly 75% of elementary schools already offer. Schools that previously had three recess periods may request a waiver, provided they can demonstrate that required instruction will still be delivered. Shuldiner has emphasized that while flexibility exists, all schools must still meet district and state requirements to ensure educational standards are maintained throughout the transition.