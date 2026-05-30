Seattle Storm vs Toronto Tempo: Early Season Consistency and Over/Under Trends

The Seattle Storm and Toronto Tempo both aim to build consistency early in the season after each securing rare consecutive wins. The Storm split a four-game homestand and head out on a road trip, while Toronto comes off an upset in Chicago. Marina Mabrey of the Tempo is having a career season with averages of 18.8 points and 3.5 assists, and she exceeded 21.5 points plus assists in two straight games. Toronto has gone over the total in five of six games, while Seattle recently scored 97 points against the Mystics.

The Seattle Storm and Toronto Tempo are both looking to find some consistency early in the season. Both teams have won consecutive games just once in the early going The Storm area headed out on a quick road trip after splitting a four-game homestand against the Sun and Mystics.

Meanwhile, Toronto is coming off an upset win in Chicago. The Tempo got their first win against Seattle back on May 13, and will be looking for more of the same this afternoon. Marina Mabrey OVER 21.5 Points + Assists Marina Mabrey is off to the best start of her career with her new team. Having a previous career-high of 15.0 points per game, she’s at 18.8 points per contest through her first eight games in Toronto.

Mabrey’s assist numbers haven’t taken much of a hit either at 3.5, slightly more than her career average of 3.2. The guard scored 26 points and added three assists in the first meeting against Seattle, and has gone OVER 21.5 PA in two straight games, three of four, and five of eight this season. The Tempo have lived up to their name recently.

Toronto has gone OVER the total in two straight games and five of six since starting the season with two games going UNDER the total. Seattle hasn’t quite been as high-scoring recently, but the Storm did put up 97 points two games ago against the Mystics. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated.

He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.





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