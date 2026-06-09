Seattle Storm fall to Aces 101-91 as A'ja Wilson makes WNBA history

A’ja Wilson had 34 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks, Jackie Young added 29 points, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 101-91 on Mon

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 08: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots against Jordan Horston #23 and Awa Fam #11 of the Seattle Storm in the second quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 08, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. A’ja Wilson scored 34 points and became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 career points as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Seattle Storm 101-91 on Monday night.

Wilson added 12 rebounds, nine assists, and three blocks, reaching the milestone in her 278th career game to surpass Diana Taurasi’s previous record of 291 games. She secured a double-double with an offensive rebound just over five minutes remaining and then hit a jumper from the free-throw line to eclipse 6,000 points. Wilson finished 10 for 19 from the field, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range, and made 11 of 13 free throws.

Jackie Young added 29 points for Las Vegas , while NaLyssa Smith had 16 points and nine rebounds. Chelsea Gray contributed 12 points and eight assists. Former Storm star Jewell Loyd scored five points on 2-of-7 shooting against her former team. Dominique Malonga led Seattle with 19 points, and Natisha Hiedeman added 17.

Awa Fam scored 16 points, and Flau’jae Johnson finished with 13 as the Storm fell to 1-6 on the road. Las Vegas used a 19-6 run to open the second quarter and took a 50-43 lead into halftime behind Wilson’s 21 first-half points. Young hit the Aces’ 10th 3-pointer of the game to push Las Vegas past the 100-point mark with 1:05 remaining.

Baby wipes sold nationwide at popular retailer recalled for infectious contaminationAgriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that nearly 700,000 SNAP fraudsters have been found in cooperating states, calling it the "tip of the iceberg.

"A car crashed into a residential garage in Redmond late Monday morning, and the driver told police the car’s autopilot system malfunctioned beforehand. Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is now in third place behind Council member Nithya Raman and incumbent Karen Bass in the mayor’s race.





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