Seattle Storm Acquire Guard Lexie Brown from Los Angeles Sparks

The Seattle Storm have acquired guard Lexie Brown and a 2025 third-round pick from the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for a pair of draft choices. The Storm are sending second-round picks in 2025 and 2027 to the Sparks to complete the deal. 'Lexie is a prolific shooter and all-around great player that bolsters our backcourt,' Storm general manager Talisa Rhea said in a statement.

'Her tenacity to make plays on both sides of the ball and ability to stretch the defense with tremendous range are great additions to our roster and we are thrilled to welcome her to Seattle.' During her last three seasons with the Sparks, Brown, 30, averaged 9.2 points and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field. Her 48.6 percent shooting from the field, 41.5 percent from 3-point distance, and 12.4 points per game in 2023 were all career-highs. The seven-year WNBA veteran The No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, Brown won a WNBA title with the Chicago Sky in 2021. Brown and Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike spent two seasons together with the Sparks before Ogwumike joined the Storm last year





