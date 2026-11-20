The Sounders' season ended in a shootout loss to Real Salt Lake as Rafael Cabral stopped two Seattle tries in penalty kicks and RSL converted all four attempts after a 1-1 draw through 90 minutes.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 19: Sergi Solans #22 of Real Salt Lake and teammates celebrate after winning the Western Conference wild card match between Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake as part of the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs at Lumen Field The Seattle Sounders’ season ended in a penalty shootout loss to Real Salt Lake after the teams finished regulation tied 1-1 in the Western Conference play-in match.

Albert Rusnák gave Seattle the lead in the 36th minute before Morgan Guilavogui equalized for Real Salt Lake on a counterattack in the 63rd. Rafael Cabral stopped penalties from Dejan Joveljić and Rusnák as RSL converted all four attempts to advance to face top-seeded Vancouver. Rafael Cabral made a pair of saves in a penalty shootout for Real Salt Lake to end the season for the Seattle Sounders in the play-in match of the MLS Western Conference Playoffs.

Also read After hard road to postseason, Real Salt Lake ready for playoffs

Philip Quinton scored the clinching goal in penalty kicks as Real Salt Lake advances to face the top-seeded Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in the first round. The eighth-seeded Sounders were hosting ninth-seeded Real Salt Lake for the right to advance into the full bracket of the Western Conference. Albert Rusnák scored in the 36th minute for Seattle to take the lead, but Morgan Guilavogui scored in the 63rd minute to eventually force penalty kicks.

Real Salt Lake converted all four attempts, while Cabral denied Dejan Joveljić and Rusnák to help end Seattle's season. The Sounders appeared to be the better team for most of the night after a sluggish start, but a giveaway at midfield led to a tying goal out of nowhere in the second half. Despite several good chances in the closing minutes and stoppage time, Seattle couldn't find the go-ahead goal as Real Salt Lake pushed the match into penalties.

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There was no extra time period before penalty kicks as the match transitioned immediately after the 90 minutes of regulation play. Sergi Solans, Lukas Engel, Aiden Hezarkhani and Quinton each converted for Real Salt Lake, and only Paul Rothrock and Snyder Brunell were able to beat Cabral for Seattle. Guilavogui fouled Hassani Dotson in the box in the 25th minute for a penalty that was awarded to the Sounders upon VAR review.

The stoppage took over five minutes before Rusnák's penalty kick was eventually saved by Rafael Cabral to turn the Sounders away. Off a corner kick, Jesús Ferreira and Sebastian Gomez combined to set up Rusnák in the box, who found space and beat Cabral inside the left post for a 1-0 lead.

Cabral delivered saves on Joveljić in the 47th minute, and Alex Roldan in the 56th minute to keep the advantage at just one as Seattle pressed for a second goal. Instead, a lightning counterattack from Real Salt Lake brought the match back level in the 63rd minute. A giveaway at midfield sprung Guilavogui and Solans on a two-on-one break as Guilavogui buried a finish by Andrew Thomas to make it a 1-1 game.

Ferreira was denied on a prime chance by Cabral in the 83rd minute that kept the game level. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi delivered a perfect ball to find Ferreira in the box, but Cabral was positioned well and turned the chance aside. A pair of chances in the 88th minute didn't land for Seattle as Paul Arriola's chance was blocked, and a pass from Brunell for Arriola just missed its target.

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Joveljić's shot from just outside the box in the second minute of stoppage time sailed wide as the Sounders couldn't land the winner. Seattle Sounders clinch playoff berth with 2-1 win over LAFC