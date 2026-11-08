Seattle Sounders clinch playoff berth with 2-1 win over LAFC

Albert Rusnák scored in the opening minute and added an assist as the Seattle Sounders beat LAFC 2-1 on Decision Day to clinch a playoff berth and a home wild-card match.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 07: Players of Seattle Sounders celebrates after winning the MLS match between Seattle Sounders FC and Los Angeles Football Club at Lumen Field on November 07, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Albert Rusnák scored just 51 seconds into the match and added an assist as the Sounders beat LAFC 2-1 to clinch a postseason berth on Decision Day. Sebastian Gomez doubled Seattle’s lead in the 31st minute, while Andrew Thomas made seven saves to help protect the advantage. Seattle jumped into eighth place in the Western Conference and will host Real Salt Lake in the wild-card match, with top-seeded Vancouver awaiting the winner.

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Albert Rusnák scored in the first minute, then notched an assist and the Seattle Sounders clinched a postseason spot on Decision Day with a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Seattle began the day on the outside looking in, but finished eighth in the Western Conference and will host Real Salt Lake in the wild-card match with the top-seeded Vancouver Whitecaps awaiting the winner in the best-of-three first round.

LAFC finished sixth in the West and will not have the home-field advantage in a first-round matchup with No. 3 seed St. Louis City.51 seconds into the match when Rusnák took a pass from Cristian Roldan and scored the Sounders earliest goal this season. It was the fifth netter for Rusnák and the sixth assist for Roldan. It was the fourth fastest goal in Decision Day history.

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Former Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro holds the record for a regular-season finale, scoring in 24 seconds for Seattle in 2022. when he set up rookie forward Sebastian Gomez in the 31st minute for his third netter and a two-goal lead. It was the seventh start and 20th appearance for the 20-year-old Gomez.to score in the 82nd minute.

Segura's first goal of the season came with assists from defender Ryan Porteous — the second of his career — and Leo Walta — his first in his fifth league appearance.shot by Son Heung-minRookie Cabral Carter had one save for LAFC in his second start and third appearance of the season.. The Sounders have missed the postseason just once since joining the league in 2009.

It was only the second time the club had to wait until Decision Day to decide its playoff fate. Information in this story came from The Associated Press.