Seattle soccer fans find ways to beat the heat during FIFA World Cup match

With extreme heat hitting the Pacific Northwest on Monday, soccer fans had to take extra precautions to stay safe in the heat.

Seattle soccer fans find ways to cool off during first World Cup match Fans in Seattle for the 2026 FIFA World Cup had to get creative with ways to cool off, as the city's first match day brought temperatures nearing 90 degrees.

Fans attending World Cup events in Seattle battled unusually hot weather Monday, relying on water, shade and cooling treats to stay comfortable. City officials said they saw few heat-related problems and provided bottled water around the stadium and fan zones. The heat boosted business for local vendors, with one Pioneer Square ice cream shop serving hundreds of customers in just a few hours.

, so we came prepared with bottled water," said Nasim Moghadam, a Seattle resident who attended Monday's watch party in Pioneer Square.

"We were at the waterfront a few days ago, which is beautiful, but we like it here because there are trees and shade," said Nasim. Sandra Wechsler, from Santa Fe, New Mexico, opted for the twist with sprinkles.

"What could be better? " said Sandra. "We just found this place that has amazing ice cream and here we are. ""It’s been very, very busy," said Heather Hodge, co-owner of the Pastry Place.

They estimated they served 250 to 300 cones and cups in under six hours. The two had to figure out their own way to beat the heat as the ice cream shop was getting a bit warm at times. Kenneth Neafcy, Operations Section Chief for the Unified Command Post and Operations program manager for the city of Seattle Office of Emergency Management, says the city and other agencies and organizations were working together to keep the people safe.

"Overall, we have not seen that many issues related to heat in and around the stadium," said Neafcy. "We do have a number of locations in and around the stadium who are providing bottled water. " As for Seattle's reputation as a rainy and cloudy destination, soccer fans say the recent heat has shattered it.

"I don’t think you have the warm weather like this all the time, but I bet it’s a good time when you have it," said Albert, from Costa Rica. "We are convinced actually that you always have blue skies and sunny skies because the last 3 days have been beautiful," said Sandra Wechsler, from Santa Fe, New Mexico.

What to know before biking to Seattle's FIFA World Cup 2026 match daysTiny Cape Verde stuns Spain with 0-0 draw at World CupInformation in this story came from the Seattle Office of Emergency Management and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.





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