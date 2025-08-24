Seattle Seahawks Struggle in Preseason Finale Against Green Bay Packers

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a disappointing 20-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers in their final preseason game. Despite individual standout performances, turnovers, struggles on third down, and troubling offensive line play cast a shadow over the team's preseason overall.

The Seattle Seahawks endured a disappointing preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers , succumbing to a 20-7 defeat at Lambeau Field. The performance was characterized by uncharacteristic sloppiness, highlighted by four turnovers and a dismal 2-for-13 showing on third downs. Adding to the woes were injury concerns that plagued certain players throughout the game.\Despite the overall lackluster display, several Seahawks players emerged as bright spots.

Patrick O'Connell stood out with a team-high seven tackles, showcasing his effectiveness in both run and pass coverage. His strong performance against Green Bay's starting offense further cements his spot on the roster and suggests a prominent role in Seattle's special teams units. Ty Okada, another standout, snagged a remarkable diving interception on the game's opening drive, marking another promising preseason for the young player. Okada's impressive play raises his chances of securing a roster spot, though his inclusion will likely depend on the Seahawks' decisions regarding other safeties. Cody White, despite facing long odds of making the team, consistently delivers impactful plays in preseason. His pivotal role in Seattle's lone touchdown drive, culminating in a punt return and a reception for Jalen Milroe's first touchdown pass, reinforces his potential as a valuable asset on special teams or as a practice squad contributor.\On the defensive line, Jared Ivey consistently pressured the quarterback throughout the preseason, although he missed out on a sack until the very end. Connor O'Toole also demonstrated his potential by generating consistent pressure despite facing heavy holding throughout the game. JR Singleton stood out among the third-string defensive line reserves with a strong performance, registering a sack, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. These players, along with the successful seasons of O'Connell and Okada, provide optimism for the Seahawks' defensive prospects.\Unfortunately, the game highlighted weaknesses in the offensive line. Sataoa Laumea, Bryce Cabeldue, and even Michael Jerrell, despite his previous contributions, struggled to contain Green Bay's defensive line. This performance raises questions about the depth of the offensive line and could lead the Seahawks to pursue reinforcements through veteran acquisitions or waiver wire pickups





FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Seattle Seahawks Green Bay Packers Preseason NFL Injuries Offensive Line Jalen Milroe Patrick O'connell Ty Okada

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seattle Seahawks tie Raiders in Pete Carroll's Seattle returnPete Carroll’s Seattle return ended without a winner when Jalan Gaines blocked Daniel Carlson’s 55-yard field-goal try for Las Vegas as time expired, leaving the Raiders and Seahawks tied at 23 on Thursday night.

Read more »

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers FREE LIVE STREAM (8/23/25): Watch NFL preseason game onlineThe Seattle Seahawks face the Green Bay Packers in an NFL preseason game on Saturday, August 23, 2025 (8/23/25) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Read more »

How to watch the Seahawks vs. Packers for free in NFL Preseason Week 3It’s Seattle versus Green Bay in this afternoon’s Preseason matchup.

Read more »

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - Final ScoreView the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks game played on August 07, 2025. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more

Read more »

Raiders tie Seahawks 23-23 in Pete Carroll's Seattle returnPete Carroll’s Seattle return ended without a winner when Jalan Gaines blocked Daniel Carlson’s 55-yard field-goal try for Las Vegas as time expired, leaving the Raiders and Seahawks tied at 23 on Thursday night

Read more »

Geno Smith Received Warm Welcome in Seattle for Raiders-Seahawks Preseason GameSeahawks fans still appreciate their former quarterback.

Read more »