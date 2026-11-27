Sam Darnold practiced fully Wednesday and appears on track to return against the 49ers, while the Seattle Seahawks ruled out offensive linemen Abe Lucas and Quenton Nelson.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 2: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on November 2, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Sam Darnold practiced fully Wednesday and appears on track to return as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback Sunday against the 49ers. Seattle will remain shorthanded on the offensive line, with Abe Lucas and Quenton Nelson ruled out while Charles Cross works toward returning at left tackle. Josh Jones will move to right tackle in place of Lucas, while Leonard Williams also returned to practice on a limited basis after missing two games.

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Quarterback Sam Darnold was a full participant in practice on Wednesday as he appears fully on track to start for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Darnold missed Seattle's last two games ahead of their bye against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders with quadriceps and rib injuries sustained in Seattle's 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.