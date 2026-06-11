Seattle Seahawks Rule Out Seven Players Including Quenton Nelson and Sam Darnold for Arizona Game

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Quenton Nelson will undergo a minor knee procedure and is week-to-week, with Seattle ruling out seven players for Sunday's game against Arizona.

The Seattle Seahawks are facing a severe injury crisis heading into their critical Sunday game against the Arizona Cardinals, as the team officially ruled out seven active roster players on Friday. Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that the squad is dealing with multiple significant setbacks that will force substantial lineup changes for the upcoming matchup.

Among the most notable absences is newly acquired eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Nelson will undergo a minor procedure to address the aggravated condition, which has left him week-to-week. The team does not plan to place him on injured reserve, opting instead for a short-term recovery approach.

Also read Quenton Nelson, five other Seahawks starters miss practice Thursday

Nelson, who arrived in a blockbuster trade from the Indianapolis Colts on October 27, was dealing with knee symptoms that worsened following his arrival in Seattle. Macdonald stated that re-imaging of the knee confirmed the aggravation of the issue. The head coach emphasized that the decision to proceed with a procedure now is aimed at playing the long game for the veteran offensive lineman.

Nelson had been limited in practice on Wednesday and did not participate on Thursday, making his impending surgery a new revelation on Friday. He was originally acquired to bolster the offensive line, but the physical demands of the injury have interrupted his potential impact. Macdonald noted that while Nelson had some knee trouble before the trade, the condition became more apparent once he joined the team.

Quarterback Sam Darnold is also ruled out after suffering rib and quadriceps injuries during the Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears. Darnold was diagnosed with these injuries on Wednesday, forcing the Seahawks to rely on Drew Lock for the start. Lock previously completed 19-of-26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-7 victory over the Cardinals in Week 2.

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Defensive tackle Leonard Williams left the game against the Bears early with a shoulder stinger and has not returned. He joins Nelson and Darnold on the inactive list. The defensive unit will need to adjust without Williams, who was a key part of the front seven rotation.

Four other players will miss their second consecutive game due to injury. Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is out with a knee issue, while linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is sidelined with an ankle injury. Left tackle Charles Cross is also out with an ankle problem, and defensive tackle Brandon Pili will miss the game due to a back injury.

With Nelson out, the Seahawks will reshuffle their offensive line to maintain protection and run blocking capabilities. Grey Zabel will move back to left guard, and Anthony Bradford will return at right guard. Macdonald joked about the tactical shift, noting that the staff wanted to shake up the deployment because the team had grown too comfortable with previous alignments.

Linebacker Connor O'Toole remains questionable with a foot injury, but the status of the other players is definitive for the Sunday matchup. The lack of depth at multiple positions has complicated the game day preparations for the coaching staff.

Drew Lock will start at quarterback for the second time this season against Arizona. Macdonald praised Lock's performance and attitude, highlighting that both Lock and backup Jalen Milroe have done a great job in preparing the team. The head coach described their efforts as a tag-team endeavor that has kept the offense ready despite the turnover.

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The team signed quarterback Adrian Martinez to the practice squad on Wednesday, elevating him as a potential emergency third quarterback option. However, with seven active roster players out, the team has maxed out its game day inactive spots, limiting immediate roster flexibility.

Roster moves could still occur on Saturday as the team addresses specific positional needs. A backup tackle is required due to Charles Cross's absence, and an additional defensive lineman would be beneficial given the injuries to Leonard Williams and Brandon Pili. Any practice squad elevations must be ready to contribute immediately on game day.

The decision to keep Nelson week-to-week rather than placing him on injured reserve was influenced by the schedule. The Seahawks have just one more game before their bye week, making the long-term IR spot less valuable for a player who might return for future matchups. The team prioritized maintaining roster depth for the immediate future over permanent removal.

The injury list underscores the challenges the Seahawks face in a competitive division. Losing key starters on both sides of the ball puts a premium on the performance of the remaining players. The team must rely on depth and adaptability to secure a victory against the Cardinals.

Macdonald expressed confidence in the attitude and preparation of the players stepping up into larger roles. He emphasized that the details of the game plan are in a good spot, despite the personnel changes. The coaching staff is focused on maximizing the capabilities of the available roster to secure a win.

The game against Arizona will serve as a critical test of the Seahawks' resilience. With multiple starters sidelined, the team must demonstrate the depth that has been touted throughout the season. The outcome will depend on how well the backups and role players can fill the voids left by the injured stars.