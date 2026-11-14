Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Questions: Darnold, Lock and the Post-Bye Outlook

Seattle Seahawks fans are debating the quarterback position, draft options and a shaky stretch after a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Here is how the Seahawks' next steps could shape the season.

The Seattle Seahawks earned a convincing but unmemorable win over the Arizona Cardinals, and columnist Brendon Nelson, who has covered the Seahawks on YouTube since 2007, asked his Discord server for its biggest questions about the team. The answers centered on the quarterback position, the Seahawks' next starter after the bye week, and a recent loss to the Chicago Bears that followed a surprising result against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nelson wrote that the win was not a sign that everything is fine. He said all winning streaks have to start somewhere, and that the Seahawks' fan base is asking hard questions about direction, depth and how the franchise plans to fill its most important position heading into the second half of the season.

Also read Seahawks stats and All-22 review: The defensive keys to Seahawks dominance vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Plan Before the Bye

The Seattle Seahawks are likely to rely on a simple, conservative game plan against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Nelson. He expects the Seahawks to run the ball, use quick and easy reads, avoid negative plays and punt often, while waiting for a one-dimensional Raiders offense led by a rookie quarterback to give the game away.

That approach limits the opportunity for Drew Lock, who is listed as the Seahawks' No. 2 quarterback. Nelson argued that the lack of downfield throws makes it almost impossible for Lock to have a big game that could give the Seahawks coaching staff a reason to reconsider when naming a starter after the bye week.

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Sam Darnold Value and Long-Term Options

Sam Darnold is the most realistic long-term answer for the Seahawks at quarterback, although Nelson believes he must play much better after the bye week. Nelson described Darnold as a Super Bowl champion who is 29 years old and played at an MVP level from 2024 through the first half of 2025. He also noted that Darnold was a former No. 3 overall pick.

Nelson said there are bridge options available, but none of them would be a long-term solution. He also pointed to a possible blockbuster trade for Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers or CJ Stroud if either becomes available, though he considered that outcome less likely than other scenarios.

Nelson said the most likely path is a draft pick combined with a bridge starter. He predicted the Seahawks could select Jayden Maiava, with Drew Lock serving as the bridge, because the draft includes many appealing prospects who could still be available at Seattle's first-round and second-round picks.

Nelson compared Darnold's trade value with the 2016 trade in which the Philadelphia Eagles sent Sam Bradford to the Minnesota Vikings for a first-round pick. At that time, Bradford was the same age Darnold is now, had a career record of 25-37-1, a career quarterback rating of 81, no playoff appearances and had missed an entire season to injury. Nelson argued that Darnold still has more value than that, and that a second-round pick would be the minimum return if he plays solid football after the bye.

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Chicago Bears Loss and Week-to-Week Consistency

The Seahawks' loss to the Chicago Bears was not as bad as the final result suggested, according to Nelson's review of the numbers. The Bears gained 363 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per play, and seven of their points came on a drive that started at Seattle's 6-yard line.

Nelson said the performance was the worst game of the season for the Seahawks but was not especially bad overall, particularly because the offense had so many quick punt drives. He also argued that the NFL is more of a week-to-week league than ever, and that good teams can fail to bring their best on game day. He blamed the heavily reduced practice time in the new collective bargaining agreement for part of that inconsistency.