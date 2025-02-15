Seattle Seahawks News and NFL Headlines

Get your daily dose of Seattle Seahawks news, including updates on Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Garrett Bradbury. Plus, explore the latest NFL stories, from Super Bowl 2025 analysis to free agency predictions and player movements.

In Today’s Links: mocks, money, Geno (duh), and DK. We’ve got that Seattle Seahawks news that you all crave every morning. Hopefully, you all crave it, and frankly we are hoping you can’t do without it. Field Gulls is here for you. Thanks for your support. #np Miami by Baxter Dury Seahawks should sign Garrett Bradbury , if he's released - Seaside JoeShould Seahawks sign Garrett Bradbury as a bridge center? 3 OTs the Seahawks could target at No.

18 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft | Seahawks WireIdentifying three offensive tackle prospects the Seattle Seahawks could target at No. 18 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Seattle Seahawks sent 2 signs that Geno Smith will be '25 QB - Seattle SportsTwo signs from this past weekend have Brock Huard feeling 'very strongly' that Geno Smith will remain the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback this fall. DK Metcalf Stars In The Great American Baking Show - Seahawks.comSeahawks receiver DK Metcalf starred in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Big Game. Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider’s biggest challenge this offseason is financial - Sports Illustrated Seahawks News, Analysis, and MoreJohn Schneider does not have very enviable tasks this offseason working as the general manager for the Seattle Seahawks. 49ers news: Jed York says he wants Brock Purdy around for a long time - Niners Nation49ers QB Brock Purdy is finally eligible for a contract extension. By all accounts, that extension will happen this offseason Will Arizona Cardinals Use Franchise Tag This Offseason? - Sports Illustrated Cardinals News, Analysis, and MoreThe Arizona Cardinals may not have a strong candidate to use the franchise tag on. Blueprint for contention starts up front on both sides of the ball for the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the BirdsThe Philadelphia Eagles once again show that building the trenches leads to success. Rams have to take emotions out of Matt Stafford trade decision - Turf Show TimesThe Rams paid huge financial penalties for extending Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald in 2022 The Rams Should Prioritize Re-Signing a Vital Member of Their O-line - Sports Illustrated Rams News, Analysis, and MoreThe Rams should make it their priority to re-sign this young offensive tackle who's been essential to their offensive line. Here's how the Eagles crushed Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs without a legendary outing from Saquon Barkley - Yahoo Sports“The talk was, ‘Just stay locked in, stay poised — this is Pat Mahomes we’re dealing with,’” Eagles wideout A.J. Brown described Philly's halftime messaging. Did they ever. Cowboys hire Steve Shimko as quarterbacks coach - NBC SportsThe Cowboys are hiring Steve Shimko as their quarterbacks coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Super Bowl 2025: How the Eagles dominated the Chiefs, Mahomes - ESPNPhiladelphia bullied Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX, forcing Patrick Mahomes into one of the worst games of his career. Here's how the Eagles did it. Super Bowl 2025: Five Chiefs-Eagles plays that defined the game - ESPNThe Eagles routed the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, but the final score doesn't do Philadelphia justice. These five plays tell a better story. 2025 NFL predictions: Bad Bunny, a Super Bowl rematch and Jayden Daniels’ continued ascent — AndscapeNEW ORLEANS — The Philadelphia Eagles are the Super Bowl LIX champions … but we know who really won on Sunday. Coming off a sweep of the Grammy Awards for the u… 2025 NFL free agency: Six franchises with the toughest tasks this offseason - NFL.comIt's officially the offseason for all 32 teams. Matt Okada explores the entire league and identifies the top six franchises set to be hit hardest by free agency. What obstacles face Jerry Jones and Co. in Dallas? Tee Higgins joins chorus of Bengals players wanting to keep 'core pieces' together: 'It's not in my control' - NFL.comTee Higgins became the latest Bengals player to publicly discuss his preference to stay with the team long-term and keep the whole group together, but acknowledged that 'it's not in my hands right now' to make those decisions. Patrick Mahomes’ legacy, a shaken Chiefs dynasty and what comes next: Sando’s Pick Six - The AthleticThe Chiefs' three-peat dreams are dead, leaving Mahomes right where Tom Brady once was. What can Kansas City learn from this? Three biggest surprises from Eagles' Super Bowl domination of Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes totally off the mark - CBSSports.comTravis Kelce was also nowhere to be found Super Bowl 59 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 40, Kansas City Chiefs 22 - PFFJalen Hurts took full command in Super Bowl 59, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a dominant and decisive Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs





