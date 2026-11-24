Sam Darnold, Leonard Williams and Charles Cross returned to practice after missing two games, with the Seattle Seahawks planning for Darnold to start Sunday against the 49ers if all goes well.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 14: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks is helped to his feat by Charles Cross #67 and Anthony Bradford #75 during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lumen Field on December 14, 2025 in Seattle, WaSam Darnold, Leonard Williams and Charles Cross returned to practice Monday after each missed Seattle’s last two games with injuries.

Mike Macdonald said the plan remains for Darnold to start Sunday against San Francisco, though the Seahawks will evaluate his progress Wednesday before making it official. Cross also appears to be trending toward a return, while right tackle Abe Lucas’ ankle injury creates another concern for Seattle’s offensive line.

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Quarterback Sam Darnold, defensive tackle Leonard Williams and left tackle Charles Cross were all back on the practice field as theHead coach Mike Macdonald said the intention was still to have Darnold return to the starting lineup this week against the San Francisco 49ers, but they'll wait until Wednesday to see how he's progressing. The team doesn't have to release practice designations until Wednesday, and Macdonald was mum on the extent of the work the players managed to accomplish.

"That's the plan," Macdonald said of Darnold. "I think before we make any declarations with Sam, let's get through Wednesday. See how Wednesday goes. So nothing official yet, but that's the plan right now.

" Darnold , Cross , and Williams have each missed the last two games with their injuries. " "It looked great," Macdonald said. "Everything's positive today. Took a ton of reps, but it wasn't at full speed.

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"Darnold, Cross and Williams were all three injured in Seattle's 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears earlier this month. Drew Lock has started the two wins ahead of the team's bye week. The Seahawks won both games against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders to head into their bye week at 6-4. But despite Lock's strong showings, Macdonald made clear that it was still Darnold's job when he's back healthy.

"Drew's been fantastic," Macdonald said last Monday on Seattle Sports 710 AM. "He's been phenomenal, but Sam's our quarterback. We saw what Sam's been capable of both last year and – the beginning of the year for Sam has been a tough road ... Sam's our starting quarterback.

I can't wait for him to be fully healthy probably for the first time, or minimal times it's happened this year, and get a full week's worth of work and we'll rock and roll from there.

" A critical matchup with the 49ers awaits on Sunday. San Francisco leads the NFC with a 9-1 record, matched only by the Buffalo Bills in the NFL this year. Any chance of Seattle running down the 49ers for the NFC West title almost certainly requires a win in Santa Clara on Sunday to even the season series and pull the Seahawks within two games.

The Seahawks placed running back George Holani on injured reserve due to a knee injury sustained against the Las Vegas Raiders. In his place, the team signed tackle Bobby Hart and cornerback Trevon Diggs to the active roster from the practice squad. Seattle also had an opening after waiving nose tackle Deven Eastern last week.

Additionally, quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Jacob De Jesus were signed to the practice squad in place of Hart and Diggs. Hart joins the active roster again as both Cross and right tackle Abe Lucas are dealing with ankle injuries. Cross had one practice of work leading into the team's bye week and appears on track to return this week, but Lucas seems far more doubtful.

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He had his ankle rolled up on from behind in the win over the Raiders as Hart replaced him for much of the game.

"He's been a great teammate," Macdonald said of Hart. "For guys that have come in and are able to join kind of our our way of life here and join seamlessly and be eager, especially guys that have, you know, they've been around the league and seen other ways of doing it, just having the open-mindedness of adopting what we believe in and how we do it. You know, from my perspective, I definitely appreciate that.

"He's had great feedback on some things that we do around here, which has been helpful as well. So from that, to have that opportunity to fill in for Abe, and then being able to play winning football for us to help us win the game was big.

" It's also unclear where guard Quenton Nelson sits in his recovery from a knee procedure ahead of the bye week. Nelson was not seen during warm-ups for practice on Monday that were open to reporters. Holani will miss at least four games on injured reserve while dealing with what is reportedly a sprained MCL in his knee.

With Zach Charbonnet, Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson and Velus Jones Jr. all healthy, the Seahawks have plenty of running back options at the moment. Charbonnet has been terrific in his first three games back from a torn ACL sustained against the 49ers in the playoffs in January.

"It's remarkable," Macdonald said of Charbonnet. I'd say he's probably playing some of his best football, if not his best football of his career, which again a tribute to him. Looked great. I mean, you could argue looks the best he's looked since we've been able to be here last three years, so that's saying something. " MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE