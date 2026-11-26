The Seattle Seahawks need a victory over division rival San Francisco 49ers to improve playoff chances as Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams compete for the final wild card spot, with Seattle boasting the top defense and San Francisco fielding the league's highest scoring offense.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches an eleven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, but a win against the 49ers, whom they lost to in Week 5 at Lumen Field, will not only settle the score but help their chances of reaching the postseason.

Here's a look at the best, worst, and likeliest outcomes from the game between the two NFC West rivals. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson makes catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The last time the Seahawks were at Levi's Stadium, it was in Week 18 for the NFC West Championship.

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The winner got the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, while the loser was forced to be the top wild card. The Seahawks managed to stifle the Niners with a 13-3 win, giving them the first-round bye, the division title, and the momentum they needed to win it all.